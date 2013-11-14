Billy Cosby made the best ‘Tonight Show’ entrance ever last night

#Jay Leno #Late Night #The Tonight Show #Bill Cosby
11.14.13 5 years ago 37 Comments

“Bill, over here! Over here, Bill, over here! Turn around! Bill, you’re going the wrong way. Please turn around, I’m over here. Oh my god, I will never understand comedy.” – What I’m surprised Jay Leno didn’t say.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Leno#Late Night#The Tonight Show#Bill Cosby
TAGSBILL COSBYJAY LENOlate nightTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP