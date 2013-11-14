Billy Cosby made the best ‘Tonight Show’ entrance ever last night

“Bill, over here! Over here, Bill, over here! Turn around! Bill, you’re going the wrong way. Please turn around, I’m over here. Oh my god, I will never understand comedy.” – What I’m surprised Jay Leno didn’t say.
Jay Leno doesn’t understand comedy? This was a bit and Jay Leno needed to be the straight man.. I think the poster of the video might not understand comedy.
Thanks for all the years of making us happy.
it was a joke, mark. And it would have been funny if Leno said it…he’d still be playing the straight man.
Pretty sure that wasn’t *planned* comedy. You don’t trip off a step when you know what you’re doing. He looked genuinely lost. I like Bill Cosby but he looked feeble.
It was planned by Bill. He did the exact same thing, but only better, when he was on Jimmy Fallon recently.
Many years ago, Bill Cosby said the way to be funny was to be unexpected.
I thought it was stupid.
Was he imitating a person with Altzheimer’s disease or does he have it?I don’t find imitating that to be humorous. When you have a relative suffering from it, it’s NOT amusing.
i seriously doubt bill cosby, of all people, was trying to be funny at the expense of someone with dementia. i’ve watched bill since i was a kid in the 70s and have never known him to be hurtful with his comedy. Just his take on an old gag.
MARC,
Again, having a relative suffering with this is NOT AMUSING or HUMOROUS. It’s devastating and frustrating. It is NOT funny. I too am familiar with Bill Cosby from years ago and was shocked at his latest brand of “humor”. If this is the best he can do, he needs find another way to make a living. He was OFFENSIVE.
Next time will he mock Autistic people? Or maybe a person that suffered a stroke is partially paralyized and drools would that be “funny” too?
Honestly MARC, these situations are NOT funny. Trying to be “humorous” at the expense of others with a serious issue they can’t help is NEVER funny.
If he were younger it probably would not have been thought of as making fun of Alzheimer’s, but because he is Older it is automatically associated with Alzheimer’s? Bill Cosby is one of the classiest guys in comedy, if he was playing it up as being a goofball, I would buy that. It is just not his style to make fun of the unfortunate, shame on you for thinking that…..
Dr. Cosby has vision problems. He was making fun of the fact that he can’t see very well. Quit playing the victim card.
You said “When you have a relative suffering from it, it’s NOT amusing”. So, if you did not have a relative suffering “from it”, you would have been ROTFL?? Selfish, indeed
NED, everyone has a relative suffering from one ailment or another, so please get off the high horse. I’m sure nobody – at least those with empathy – is here to insult you or your family member. Bill Cosby has never been one to play the insult card. He was likely mocking HIMSELF and how age has affected his own cognitive abilities. Compared with today’s “anything goes” style of comedy in which people with serious illnesses, disorders and infirmities are mocked ruthlessly (which I find abhorrent), I’d say Bill’s gag was completely innocuous.
i am 60 years young, and saw the show and bill cosby. I have watched his shows and is voices in his comics, but this inded I found offensive, I think he owes an apology to the ppl of America suffering from dementia and alzheimers.
Well then let’s just all stop laughing at ourselves and the human condition, shall we? Bill’s gentle poke at humanity’s (and possibly his own) foibles were nowhere near offensive. Doing something like pretending to burn down the studio by forgetting an unattended coffee pot on the stove would be offensive and deserving of harsh criticism.
Instead of laughing at ourselves, we’ll find every possible excuse to be offended and spend our lives in humorless misery since, God forbid, someone with heightened sensitivities may get their feelings hurt and jokes will be reduced to “A person perambulated down the street and nothing happened.” Hilarious.
To find common ground for humor, however, a line must be drawn. That line existed once, but overly-insensitive contemporary humor has erased it and ushered in the age of overly-sensitive political correctness. It’s happened in other facets of modern life, such as politics. Warring extremists have demolished the buffer that moderation once provided. Today, anyone who tries to be moderate is seen as wishy-washy or a flip-flopper. We desperately need that middle ground to soundly determine what is and what is not acceptable to us as a society.
Marc, well said.You are a person with great insight and adeep understanding of the condition, Human. I like your words and commend your reality.
could someone play the part where dr. cosby said he was imitating a person with dementia/alzheimers. if it doesn’t exist then don’t suppose. did you know that he makes fun of himself and his eyes deteriorating… that’s what he referenced on another show not any disease but his personal ailments
Jeez people. He was making a joke at HIS OWN expense about the fact the the man is almost totally blind. It had nothing to do with Alzheimer’s so please get that chip off your shoulder. If you’re that sensitive maybe you need to be on the top of a mountain, in a Buble with no access to the outside world so nothing can possibly be do e to effect your precious feelings.
His show is entitled ‘not finished yet’. Seems he was playing to that. OR he really is losing it. But since Jay said he had seen the DVD and it was funny, it seems more likely the former.
Bill Cosby has a degenerative eye disorder. He is going blind. He wasn’t attempting humor. He honestly cannot see. Get over yourselves.
Shame on YOU, Dave.
The age you are viewing this ridicule has nothing to do with the fact that LAUGHING at people who have a serious disability with NO CURE whether it be Altzheimers, Autism, a stroke, going blind, hard of hearing is NOT HUMOR MATERIAL!
It is NOT “classy” to ridicule these people. People change … perhaps Bill COsby is desperate for attention and is reaching to the bottom of the barrel for material to revive his career. It happens! Cheap laughs at the EXPENSE of OTHERS is NOT “classy” humor nor does a “classy” person use that as script.
When you are around people that you LOVE and see someone like Bill Cosby USING their disability for HUMOR it is NOT funny. It is totally offensive. Shame on YOU, Dave for being as insensitive as Bill Cosby.
Dave, you have no idea how heartbreaking it is to see a loved one LIVE Bill Cosby’s “HUMOR”. This is their REAL life. It’s not a joke. Shame on YOU for making up excuses to LAUGH at people who live challenging lives that truly drain those who love them. It is pure LOVE that carries us through caring for them. We remember who they USED to be and find the patience. Some days you really have to dig deep. It’s 24/7 CHALLENGE. It’s not a 10 minute JOKE for ratings or laughs or career revivial.
Shame shame on YOU, Dave. Whether the joker or audiance is YOUNG or OLD, LAUGHING and making a JOKE out of these people’s hardship is unacceptable! It is NOT humor material. Anyone that finds Bill Cosby funny or even amusing is sadistic and insensitive to others that deal with people who HAVE what Bill Cosby LAUGHS at. It’s down right CRUEL.
Don’t fret Dave. I guarantee you, in state homes and some private homes, OTHERS LAUGH and physically abuse these defenseless people. I’m sure they would relate and ENJOY sadistic humor. When you LAUGH at something sad and tragic, it is more difficult to take the tragedy seriously. This kind of humor desensitizes a person. It’s an old low down trick that has been around for ages. It’s clearly still effective since you have no qualms in defending it.
Don’t you find it odd how some fitness person, Maria Kang gets kicked off FaceBook for ridiculing FAT people and yet YOU LAUGH at people who have NO CONTROL over what is happening to them and would NEVER want to have that be their fate. Apparently this Maria Kang ridiculed obese women that wore plus sizes and hear YOU are defending Bill Cosby LAUGHING at others who truly have NO CONTROL on what is happening to them.Write a comment…
DEA God, shut up and quit your whining. I have had two (2) Grandmothers go through dementia, alzhiemer’s, and on into death. You seem to forget people like Michael J. Fox, who makes light of his condition, so that IT DOESN’T CONTROL HIM. In America there is another thing you forget, you have the Right to be offended by ever little slight you perceive, but the rest of us have the Right to ignore tour stupidity. I, personally, don’t care for Cosby. But I am not so insecure in myself that I have to try and find fault where none exists.
SILENTKNIGHT,
I do NOT believe anything you wrote. Anyone that expereinces what you claim doesn’t find it “funny”. Michael J. Fox is an established celebrity. He is doing the best he can. The disease DOES control him to a certain degree. He can deny that but it speaks for itself unless they find a cure for Parkinsons disease. He is not in the later stages.
You also have to right to be cavalier and indifferent and you are demonstrating that.
“Right to ignore tour stupidity.”
I see you have run out of civil debate so PERSONAL ATTACK is what you are left with.
“I, personally, don’t care for Cosby. But I am not so insecure in myself that I have to try and find fault where none exists.”
I am not “insecure” and again PERSONAL ATTACKS do NOT give YOU credibility. I don’t care if you like Bill Cosby or not. Your FEELINGS towards him is not the issue.
As an RN who knows nothing about Bill Cosby or his health problems, (so I’m making an educated guess here) this really looks like a bona fide physical or cognitive problem to me. This didn’t feel like comedy to me. I saw him on Dr Phil about five years ago, and could tell his mental processes were wandering. I wish him the best.
I think he didn’t quite see the step, between the studio not being that well lit, and having a spotlight in his face. I’ve seen people much younger than Bill Cosby, take a mis-step, and their reactions varied from embarrassed, to humourous, to non-issue.
God grief, you all are wearing the subject out. Take his humor or leave it. I am affected every day, every hour, by dealing with a much loved one with dementia. Let it go. Like it, don’t like it. Or just maybe give him the benefit of the doubt. You can always find something that offends you but why look for those? Move on and be happy.
I meant “Good grief”. Typo.
People are losing it on this site, it’s just comedy, not meant to offend, not meant to degrade. Just plain ole comedy. We do it in different ways, not always understood. Why are we pitching a fit because of something we are not sure of, it isn’t that serious in a very serious world……..man! (but it wasn’t funny) but it was harmless.
Write a comment…People are losing it on this site, it’s just comedy, not meant to offend, not meant to degrade. Just plain ole comedy. We do it in different ways, not always understood. Why are we pitching a fit because of something we are not sure of, it isn’t that serious in a very serious world……..man! (but it wasn’t funny) but it was harmless.
I thought Bill Cosby was a little tipsy—Bill did clearly didn’t see the step—the show could have had a different ending if Jay hadn’t gone after him—
Bill Cosby clearly didn’t see the step down and I thought he was just a little too tipsy—-if Bill had lost his footage—the show could have had a different ending—Bill is great—no other guest has made such an entrance—but Thank God he didn’t fall! I think that would have really would have embarrassed Bill!
Marc,
Laugh away at people who are disabled and truly can’t help themselves. It will make YOU feel superior for a few minutes. I’ve noticed that insecure people get off on LAUGHING at OTHERS. I draw the line when the person has NO CONTROL over their disability – whether they are going blind (how horrible), altzheimers, parkinsons, downs syndrome etc..
Go ahead Marc, LAUGH it up. Write some comedy scrips for it and post em here. Maybe this could be a new career for you but don’t give up your day job yet.
Then again, with the haughty, narcissistic attitudes of too many out there you could be a real hit. Just think …. piles of money for laughing at people who’d rather NOT be the butt of your jokes. You’d fit right in with Hollyweird … well as long as YOU agree with THEM, then they will “tolerate” you.
Run along Marc …
He’s blind. These comments are insane.
you guys do realize if bill cosby was on here and read your comments he would’ve said “I have a doctorate.I’m old.I’m getting older. I put my hand out to the person I thought was an assistant on the show to help me but obviously he wasn’t.Other folks wanted to shake my hand and say hi.So i embraced that..I have fans that appreciate me still and love me still because of my work,because of my stand and opinion on certain topics. If you think I offended you or feel wronged-fine. But you must understand- I don’t care what you think,I’ve done the work, got to where I am from hard work-so in the most american way I can tell you,quite simply..fuck off.”
VKATNYTE u r the smartest man i know just from saying what u just said bill cosby would say exactly that you people wanna talk about my father bill cosby (father figure) but yet u haters arent on his level and probably never will be try being accused of rape try being 77 try being old u talk downers just know that bill cosby is the man and only the man and on more thing……….WE THE PEOPLE
Bill is losing his eyesight!! This is not a joke. He was thrown off as to where Jay would be standing. Watch this closely and it will be obvious that he cannot see, i.e. reaching for Jay’s hand, sitting down, back to audience, etc. Same things were repeated on Jimmy Fallon show. OBSERVE, PEOPLE!!
Another observation. Look at all the pictures of Phylicia Rashad and Bill Cosby through the years. I find it very, very telling of a more than TV relationship. All pictures he is holding her hand, hugging her or kissing her in a lot of private settings. If pictures are worth a thousand words, look at how she looks at him in all of them, compare it to a casual versus intimate relationship, I come up with a very personal intimate one, she is practically drooling in some. Their body language is rather telling also. Am I alone in my observances?
