Billy Crystal, Bette Midler to play frazzled grandparents in ‘Us & Them’

Billy Crystal is coming back to the silver screen.

The comedy legend is being joined by Bette Midler and Bailee Madison (“Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark”) in the family comedy “Us & Them.”

“Us & Them” centers on Artie Decker (Crystal), a small time sportscaster and his wife Diane (Midler) who uproot their lives in order to move in with their three young grandchildren. Madison will play of of the children. Expect some jokes about old people struggling with modern technology and misunderstanding contemporary slang.

Andy Fickman (“You Again”) is directing, while Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel are re-writing the script. The duo also wrote the previous Crystal films “City Slickers,” “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Forget Paris.” Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse wrote the original draft.

Crystal, who came up with the idea, is producing along with Peter Chernin and Dylan Clark. The film will start shooting later this month in Atlanta, reports Variety.

Madison also co-starred in Jim Sheridan’s “Brothers” and the Adam Sandler comedy “Just Go With It.”

Frequent Oscar host Crystal has been largely absent from starring roles in recent years, although he’s made a few cameo appearances and animated roles. His last major role was “Analyze That” way back in 2002.

Besides some voice over work, Midler was last seen on the big screen in 2008’s “The Women.”