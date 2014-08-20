Billy Crystal will pay tribute to Robin Williams at the Emmy Awards

08.20.14 4 years ago

Robin Williams' longtime friend and “Comic Relief” co-host Billy Crystal will lead the previously announced tribute to the late actor at the Emmy Awards next week.

Emmy Awards executive producer Don Mischer revealed the news today at the red-carpet launch event outside L.A.'s Nokia Theater, where the Emmys will be held.

“We felt we needed to do something powerful and memorable,” Mischer told E! Online. “Billy seemed like the perfect choice.”

“Plans for the In Memoriam segment are in discussion,” he added. “While we are all still coming to terms with this week's tragic news, we are working to give Robin Williams the proper and meaningful remembrance he so well deserves.”

Crystal will speak in tribute to Williams at the telecast. He was relatively silent following the tragic news of the actor-comedian's death last week, tweeting “No words.”

Along with Whoopi Goldberg, Crystal and Williams teamed up to host HBO's “Comic Relief” telethons several times in the '80s and “90s, and reunited for 2006 edition benefitting victims of Hurricane Katrina relief.

Williams and Crystal also co-starred in 1997's “Fathers' Day” together, and both also appeared in Kenneth Branagh's “Hamlet” and Woody Allen's “Deconstructing Harry.”

The 66th annual Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers, will air live Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET. 

