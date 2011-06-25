Biopic planned on Beach Boy Brian Wilson

River Road Entertainment, the production company behind the Runaways biopic, is planning to tell Brian Wilson”s story.

The Beach Boys” co-founder is rife with drama, from growing up with his abusive father, Murray, to his psychotic breakdown to his relationship with his now-deceased svengali Eugene Landy to his latter-day recovery. And that”s without even mentioning the glorious music.

River Road, which also produced “The Tree of Life,” revealed in a statement that the film will take “an unconventional look at Wilson”s unique music process as well as his struggles with mental illness,” Whatever that means, according to a blurb in the New York Times.

No word yet on if River Road has secured the rights to use the Beach Boys” music. Oren Moverman, who directed and co-wrote “The Messeng

Thought we haven”t heard much about it lately, last summer filmmaking partners Randall Miller and Jody Savin (“Bottle Shock,” “Marilyn Hotchkiss” Ballroom Dancing & Charm School”) announced their plans to develop a movie based on the life of Wilson”s brother, Dennis. His story is less well known and in many way more fascinating.

I could see Zach Galifinakis or Jack Black playing Brian Wilson. Whom do you see?