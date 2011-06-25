Biopic planned on Beach Boy Brian Wilson

River Road Entertainment, the production company behind the Runaways biopic, is planning to tell Brian Wilson”s story.
The Beach Boys” co-founder is rife with drama, from growing up with his abusive father, Murray, to his psychotic breakdown to his relationship with his now-deceased svengali Eugene Landy to his latter-day recovery. And that”s without even mentioning the glorious music.
River Road, which also produced “The Tree of Life,” revealed in a statement that the film will take “an unconventional look at Wilson”s unique music process as well as his struggles with mental illness,” Whatever that means, according to a blurb in the New York Times.
No word yet on if River Road has secured the rights to use the Beach Boys” music. Oren Moverman, who directed and co-wrote “The Messeng
Thought we haven”t heard much about it lately, last summer filmmaking partners Randall Miller and Jody Savin (“Bottle Shock,” “Marilyn Hotchkiss” Ballroom Dancing & Charm School”) announced their plans to develop a movie based on the life of Wilson”s brother, Dennis. His story is less well known and in many way more fascinating.
I could see Zach Galifinakis or Jack Black playing Brian Wilson. Whom do you see?
Zach Galifinakis or Jack Black? Are you kidding me? Do you even know The Beach Boys?
M–yes, I know them very, very well… I’m thinking for the adult Brian– but I love the idea of Angus for the young Brian.
I think Zach Galifinakis could be made to look more like him NOW but not when he was a young man. He just doesn’t look young enough. I don’t know who Brian looks like in these pictures but he resembles someone… [www.morethings.com]
Michael Angarano should play a young Brian Wilson.
Angus from Two and a Half Men is a lot like Brian