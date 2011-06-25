Biopic planned on Beach Boy Brian Wilson

#Brian Wilson
06.25.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

River Road Entertainment, the production company behind the Runaways biopic, is planning to tell Brian Wilson”s story.

The Beach Boys” co-founder is rife with drama, from growing up with his abusive father, Murray, to his psychotic breakdown to his relationship with his now-deceased svengali Eugene Landy to his latter-day recovery. And that”s without even mentioning the glorious music.

River Road, which also produced “The Tree of Life,” revealed in a statement that the film will take “an unconventional look at Wilson”s unique music process as well as his struggles with mental illness,” Whatever that means, according to a blurb in the New York Times.

No word yet on if River Road has secured the rights to use the Beach Boys” music. Oren Moverman, who directed and co-wrote “The Messeng 

Thought we haven”t heard much about it lately, last summer filmmaking partners Randall Miller and Jody Savin (“Bottle Shock,” “Marilyn Hotchkiss” Ballroom Dancing & Charm School”) announced their plans to develop a movie based on the life of  Wilson”s brother, Dennis. His story is less well known and in many way more fascinating.

I could see Zach Galifinakis or Jack Black playing Brian Wilson. Whom do you see? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brian Wilson
TAGSbeach boysBRIAN WILSONDennis WilsonRiver Road Entertainment

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP