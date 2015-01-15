‘Birdman’ and ‘Grand Budapest’ lead 2015 Oscar nominations as snubs abound

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for the 87th Academy Awards Thursday morning and Fox Searchlight's “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” led all nominees with nine each. “The Imitation Game” followed with eight and “Boyhood” and “American Sniper” each found six nominations. “The Theory of Everything,” “Whiplash,” “Interstellar” and “Foxcatcher” were the other films to receive major recognition earning five each.
For the first time since expanding the best picture field in 2010 and then modifying the rules for 2012, The Academy voted for just eight best picture nominees. They are “American Sniper,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything” and Whiplash.”
Directing nominees include Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Birdman”), Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson (“Grand Budapest Hotel”) and Morten Tyldum (“The Imitation Game”).
Bradley Cooper is the only actor to have previously been nominated among this year's actor in a leading role field. The “American Sniper” star joins Steve Carell (“Foxcatcher”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), Michael Keaton (“Birdman”) and “Eddie Redmayne” (“The Theory of Everything”).
Julianne Moore earned her fifth nomination in the actress in a leading role category for “Still Alice.” She's joined by “Two Days, One Night's” Marion Cotillard, who previously won for “La Vie En Rose,” Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”), Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) and another previous winner in this category, Reese Witherspoon (“Wild”).
Continuing to set records, Meryl Streep earned her 19th acting nomination in the supporting actress category for “Into the Woods.” Her fellow nominees include Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”), Laura Dern (“Wild”), Keira Knightley (“The Imitation Game”) and Emma Stone (“Birdman”). These are the second nominations for both Dern and Knightley, the former's first nod taking place back in 1992 for “Rambling Rose.”
“The Judge's” Robert Duvall was rewarded with his seventh nomination this year in the actor in a supporting role category. He's joined by Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”), Edward Norton (“Birdman”), Mark Ruffalo (“Foxcatcher”) and J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash). Some Oscars trivia: Hawke becomes the first person to be nominated twice as an actor and twice as a screenwriter for four different projects.
While omissions are always noteworthy in any awards race, there were some notable snubs that will certainly have the movie-going public shaking their heads in confusion.
“The LEGO Movie” was not nominated in the best animated feature film category. Instead, “Big Hero 6,” “The Boxtrolls,” “How To Train Your Dragon 2,” “Song of the Sea” and “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” made the cut.
Cotillard was something of a surprise inclusion in the lead actress field, beating out SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Critics' Choice nominee Jennifer Aniston.
This year's lead actor field was arguably one of the best in a generation. Many would argue that Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler”), David Oyelowo (“Selma”) or Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner”) should have found their way into the field.
Jessica Chastain, with opportunities in “Interstellar” and more notably “A Most Violent Year” was also a somewhat surprising exclusion following some support in the early phases of the season.
Overall, many will be dismayed by the lack of representation for Ava DuVernay's “Selma,” Angelina Jolie's “Unbroken” and Rob Marshall's “Into the Woods.” Both “Woods” and “Unbroken” are major box office hits and “Selma” is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. Many pundits also predicted that either DuVernay or Jolie would earn a directing nomination. Instead, the number of women who have earned a directing nod stands at four.
The 87th Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 22 and broadcast live on ABC.
Crap, nonsensical nominations. Boycotting the oscars this year…
As sad and baffling as it is, Bennett Miller was not nominated for Moneyball, so technically he’s 2/3, though he certainly would have deserved all 3.
Selma has a best picture nomination. But no other nominations in any other category.
Has this ever happened before? Probably not since the 1930’s, right?
Oh, Selma did get a Song nomination. But still…
Both “The Blind Side” and “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” earned Best Picture nominations with only one other nod.
Yes, once I realized I’d overlooked the Song nom, the situation was much less of a statistical bombshell.
Still, Blind Side and Extremely Loud both got actor noms, and are still considered by many to be embarrassing Best Picture inclusions.
I think in Selma’s case it may end up looking more embarrassing that song is the only other nom it got, not that it was included in the Best picture line up.
It’s Meryl’s 19th nomination, no?
Yes, indeed. Minor oversight. C’mon, Gregory! (Actually, the only gripe I have is mentioning Interstellar for Chastain. It was only A Most Violent Year with which she had any semblance of a shot.)
Also, some more notable trivia: Bradley Cooper joins the list of actors/actresses with 3 or more consecutive nominations. Who could’ve anticipated this 6 years ago when The Hangover hit theaters? Kudos for Cooper!
That being said, I was still dismayed by the snubs for Gyllenhaal, Russo, Oyelowo, and Chastain. (And to a lesser extent, Swinton and Fiennes, but I knew they had little chance.) I suspect Nightcrawler was somewhat of a hard sell for voters to empathize with, much like Gosling in Blue Valentine, et al.; but I digress. I wish AMPAS followed suit and put Carell in supporting like BAFTA did, which might’ve prevented the wholly unnecessary Duvall filler nomination. Yuck.
So many articles, so many comment threads, I can’t decide which one to post this in… so I pick this one. Is the Glen Campbell song the first time something from a documentary has gotten into this category?
Melissa Etheridge won in 2006 for her song for Inconvenient Truth
Thanks. No wonder I forgot.
Had anyone from the future (Marty McFly) told me that the 2015 Best Actor nominees would be
Timothy Spall – Mr. Turner
Ralph Fiennes – The Grand Budapest Hotel
David Oyelowo – Selma
Oscar Isaac – A Most Violent Year
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nightcrawler
I would have no convincing reason not to believe him. And yet, here we are, with exactly zero of these getting in. This was a bloodbath, as it was foreseen.
“Some Oscars trivia: Hawke becomes the first person to be nominated twice as an actor and twice as a screenwriter for four different projects.”
George Clooney would beg to differ.
Best Supporting Actor – Syriana
Best Original Screenplay – Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Actor – Michael Clayton
Best Adapted Screenplay – The Ides of March
Marion Cotillard is just amazing, she deserves win.
I only care to see Julianne Moore finally gonna get that Oscar. Though her win would be on a “Scent of a Woman/The Departed/Training Day” level, it’s an overdue win, nonetheless.