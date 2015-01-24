‘Birdman’ wins PGA Award, next stop Oscar?

Ever since “The Hurt Locker” triumphed over “Avatar” at the 2010 Producers Guild Awards, it has been rather obvious to me that this precursor announcement is the skeleton key to understanding how the Oscar vote will likely play out. Why? Because – as we've noted a number of times – the PGA is the only group that shares the preferential ballot system the Academy employs. So what won this year? “Birdman” won, that's what. And for those who were chalking this up as a boring, telegraphed Oscar season…
So, what does this mean for the rest of the season? It means, clearly, “Birdman” could well be poised to take the Best Picture Oscar next month. I, for one, thought “The Imitation Game” would be the one to unseat “Boyhood” this evening and assert itself as the industry favorite. I even thought “American Sniper” had an outside shot. I wasn't looking at “Birdman,” though, and personally, I'm elated. As far as observing a season goes, I'm a touch confused.
But maybe I shouldn't be. Is it just preordained because of how the preferential ballot will play itself out from here? Or will this be the year that breaks the PGA's streak? “Birdman” is already strong going into tomorrow's Screen Actors Guild Awards, and should it take the ensemble prize there (odds on favorite), watch out!
For now, let's reset. I imagine Monday's Oscar column will not want for material. Other bits and bobs from tonight's awards include “Breaking Bad” winning, I believe, the last award the series is eligible for and Oscar snubees “Life Itself” and “The LEGO Movie” winning in their respective categories. But “Birdman,” y'all. Wow.
FILM
Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Birdman” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher, James W. Skotchdopole
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
“The LEGO Movie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Producer: Dan Lin
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Life Itself” (Magnolia Pictures)
Producers: Garrett Basch, Steve James, Zak Piper
TV winners and more on the next page…
TELEVISION
Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television
“Fargo” (FX)
Producers: Adam Bernstein, John Cameron, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Michael Frislev, Noah Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Chad Oakes, Kim Todd
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Producers: Melissa Bernstein, Sam Catlin, Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, George Mastras, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy
“Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)
Producers: Mark A. Burley, Sara Hess, Jenji Kohan, Gary Lennon, Neri Tannenbaum, Michael Trim, Lisa I. Vinnecour
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
“COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey” (FOX/NatGeo)
Producers: Brannon Braga, Mitchell Cannold, Jason Clark, Ann Druyan, Livia Hanich, Steve Holtzman, Seth MacFarlane
Outstanding Producer of Competition Television
“The Voice” (NBC)
Producers: Stijn Bakkers, Mark Burnett, John De Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Audrey Morrissey, Jim Roush, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
Producers: Rob Crabbe, Jamie Granet Bederman, Katie Hockmeyer, Jim Juvonen, Josh Lieb, Brian McDonald, Lorne Michaels, Gavin Purcell
Outstanding Sports Program
“Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)
Outstanding Children”s Program
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
Outstanding Digital Series
“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” (http://www.crackle.com/c/comedians-in-cars-getting-coffee)
Stanley Kramer Award
“The Normal Heart”
Milestone Award
Jon Feltheimer
Norman Lear Achievement in Television Award
Mark Gordon
David O. Selznick Award
Gale Anne Hurd
Visionary Award
Plan B Entertainment (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner)
Well seeing as how this is my fav film of 2014, I’m quite cool w/ this.
Kris you should be thrilled with the PGA given that Birdman is your favourite film of the year. Supposing though that ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ takes Sag ensemble and Linklater wins DGA? Or do you now see everybody lining up behind Birdman?
I’m TOTALLY thrilled.
I’m on the Birdman train now because preferential ballot. Happy to observe and tweak it as the weeks go by, but this is a big indicator as of late, IMO.
A multitude of Awards Bloggers had to hit the back space button when Birdman won.
I don’t know what I’m rooting for more now: Birdman randomly surging ahead and winning Best Picture or something else winning and being able to put an end to the, “Well, that won the PGA so the Best Picture race is over now!” thing.
I think the byproduct of this win will be people talking up Inarritu winning Director. Maybe Inarritu wins director and Linklater wins screenplay?
Wow, did not see that coming!!! I was hoping it would be Boyhood because I thought the alternatives would be The Imitation Game (which I like okay, but don’t love) or American Sniper (which I dislike), but I hadn’t thought the alternative would be my favorite film of the year. Nice going, PGA (I also love Boyhood). Missing that Film Editing nomination at the Oscars is still worrisome (since if it wins, it would be the first film since Ordinary People to win without an Editing nomination), but hey, two years ago Argo won without a Director nomination, so, I guess we’ll see what happens. Could we see a Birdman/Linklater split (I feel like even if Birdman wins Best Picture, they’ll want to give Linklater an Oscar, either in Director or Screenplay, but we’ll see). On the other hand, would Wes Anderson factor in somewhere (too many questions, I know, but this is what happens when one is entertained)?
Yes, there is the editing stat people like to throw around. Obviously it’s just a curiosity (like the director thing pre-Affleck). And most importantly: the editing situation with “Birdman” is nuanced. Because of how it was shot, the editors just went with other players. Doesn’t mean it wasn’t well-liked by the branch.
Oh yeah… And even things Like Silver Linings Playbook and The Descendants could get that nomination. Well… Seven straight counts as a stat But 33 does not?
If a film can win without a Directing nomination, a film can definitely win without an editing nomination.
John: Yes, it does, because of the preferential ballot system and what that means.
We’ll see… If Boyhood wins history will present it as the unique 12-year journey that was embraced by the critics and the industry. If anything else beats it, it will make history as the one that beat Boyhood. Just like it happened a number of times in the past. Just like people remember The King’s Speech, Crash, Shakespeare In Love…
Sometimes there can be two films that people like and remember fondly, you know. Lawrence and Mockingbird, Godfather and Cabaret, Godfather II and Chinatown, Cuckoo’s Nest and that murderer’s row, Annie Hall and Star Wars…no reason why one film winning over another diminishes either.
“Boyhood” and “Birdman” are both in my top five, so, agreed.
I’d say this year there are three: Birdman, Boyhood and The Grand Budapest Hotel, either of these three winners would be fondly remembered as unique, auteurial voices in the Best Picture line-up. This is what excites me the most this year with this line-up.
It is a matter of opinion… I don’t see two classics this year unlike in those years you listed. I see a few very good films and one extraordinary that shines above the rest and which will be a highlight in every film history book forever: Boyhood.
Pretty sure Birdman will be a highlight right along side it. No need to project.
John, you might be right that anything that beats Boyhood will be looked down upon. Mark Harris pointed out, though, that judging films based on their victories against greater films is problematic. The dominant memories of the past, let’s not forget, are often those shaped by victors.
Ultimately, even if that materializes, I do not think AMPAS voters can vote on it. They did not pick Citizen Kane or Raging Bull, or even nominate Vertigo or 2001. Apocalypse Now probably should have won, but it did not. If you’re looking for AMPAS to pick tomorow’s classics or your favorites, then they’ll break your heart over and over again. The typical AMPAS member might not be compelled to vote for something they don’t like on the basis that it is more likely to be canonized. Their hearts and heads of AMPAS members are more likely to guide them than the content of tomorrow’s Sight and Sound poll or AFI list.
If The Imitation Game wins, it’ll be remembered with embarrasment, as a middle-of-the-road consensus pick that probably shouldn’t have won. Probably if American Sniper wins it’ll also be remembered with embarrasment, and chalked up to politics (unless there’s a big shift to the right in future, in which case it’ll be a triumphant dawn-of-a-new-age thingamajig).
But Boyhood, Birdman and Budapest are all distinctive, interesting, specific films from respected directors. I think any of them would be regarded as a worthy winner. At worst, it might be “well maybe it didn’t necessarily deserve to win that year specifically, but hey, Linklater/Inarritu/Anderson deserved the win and that happened to be the film that won it for them so I guess that’s OK”.
“The typical AMPAS member might not be compelled to vote for something they don’t like on the basis that it is more likely to be canonized.”
We know that there were members who voted for 12 Years a Slave without even caring to see the film. I think the choice is a mix of what they like with what they think is the most important film In terms of the relevance of the issue it deals with.
Still heartbroken over the denial of LIFE ITSELF with the Academy. Glad the producer’s guild chose something other than Boyhood.
Doc branch and especially animated branch have some issues the Academy need to look more carefully to. Lego Movie, Life Itself, Stories We Tell and Blackfish… Four frontrunners snubed in 2 years. And Monsters University also.
I think every animated film nominated is better than Lego, personally. And I think Life Itself is hugely overrated. (It wasn’t the frontrunner coming into nominations, either. “CITIZENFOUR” was.) So I’m good with all that, personally. I can see others being miffed, though. Either way, I don’t think those branches have any “issues.”
Kris, In this issue you are pretty clear a minority. I am not saying I liked Lego like Guy Lodge did but for the vast majority of the public, the critics and the industry it was the Best Animated of the year and for virtually nobody it was not a top 5. Life Itself won PGA and Critics Choice. Remember it is the whole Academy voting for the winner. Not only the branch. At least a close race it would be. In Lego’s case, it looks like they got rid of it when they had a chance because it would never lose In a contest In which everyone votes. Just like the branch did not get over that pathetic Brave win and snubed Monsters University.
Seven straight? Well… Best Picture has gone to a film that was nominated for Editing for 33 straight years.
See above, already soundly deflected.
“soundly deflected”… Jesus.
You mad?
(If I sounded douchey it was because I had already dealt with this line of logic a thousand times on Twitter before responding to it here.)
What a surprise! If the producers loved this, I imagine the actors do too. A great, inspired selection. If SAG goes anywhere other than BM or BH, this is a race to the end.
I think one thing largely missing from all the twitter and blog talk–which has been brief for sure–is the appeal of Birdman to the voting bodies. It seems like the tension between commercial and artistic productions might resonate at a time when there are so many big budget action films.
It hits an industry zeitgeist sweet spot, absolutely.
The industry guilds, for reasons surpassing understanding, have taken a hardline stand against populist fare, even those which have resonated with critics, too. Unless that bias disappears, then you’re going to have more viewers abandoning the Oscars or have a guy with deep pockets creates an opposition awards where both arthouse and blockbuster have equal chances, and negative opinions about the latter can be checked at the door. Entertainment Weekly’s main website page still does not have a story on the PGA’s. Think of that what you will.
The industry guilds are not especially anti-populist, compared to say the Academy and critics. DGA gave to Gravity, and PGA awarded in a tie. DGA and PGA nominated The Dark Knight.
[popwatch.ew.com]
Well, this ecstatic SAG member voted for BIRDMAN as outstanding cast of a motion picture! Fingers are crossed that Kris will be changing his Best Picture prediction tomorrow evening…
Already have.
You did? Do you not write the contenders sidebar anymore? If not, where do you keep your predictions?
Click through the categories in the sidebar. You’ll see the ranking.
While I’m still firmly in the Boyhood camp, I can live with Birdman winning BP. At least the Academy would be honoring a good and ambitious film, that also attempted to challenge moviegoers, and not usual Oscar bait like The Imitation Game…
We should never underestimate movies about movie industry. Lately, everyone was looking at American Sniper’s boxoffice, even though AMPAS has poor track record of awarding populist movies. Last time it happened in 2004, 11 years ago. Same goes for PGA who couldn’t even give Gravity a sole win. Anyway, my point is that Sniper emerged as an upset in many predictions due to its staggering boxoffice, although boxoffice hasn’t been a fad with AMPAS for over a decade (unlike “important” or “quirky” small movies that could). OTOH, industry does love movies about movie industry and that’s Birdman. But everyone seems to have been too focused on “too meta for voters” as opposed to “it’s a movie about movie industry therefore their cup of tea in any shape of form…look at Argo”. Well, it’s easy to be smart in hindsight. :)
I think that Imitation is dead because they are aware of negative reaction over The King’s Speech win, and Imitation is lesser King’s Speech. They like to feel progressive and voting for Imitation is anything but. So Boyhood (12 years of film-making, blah, blah) or Birdman (movie about the industry told in modern artistic quirky way that screams progress), possibly Grand Budapest Hotel (quirky).
So odd that our culture sees “quirky” as “progressive” these days.
Weren’t the Artist and Argo wins sort of aberrations within Oscar history though? Had they EVER given BP to a movie about the movie industry before?
I just want to say that I hope Harvey wins ZERO awards. Imitation is exactly the kind of Oscar bait that should be an ancient history now and not even nominated.
“Ancient history?” You want to just snuff out a story because you’re clueless about what it is? Seriously, the “Oscar bait” line is such horseshit, thrown around by people who don’t even know how to illustrate their feelings on a movie, or worse (and this is usually the case) are just clamoring for some kind of firepower against it.
You have no idea what it takes to make a movie, to be passionate about the material and push it into being. “The Imitation Game” was a film that began with producers intrigued by a subject in a book, found a screenwriter who adored the subject from childhood, went to a studio, fell apart, found independent financing, was funded by the guy who helped bring movies from J.C. Chandor and Ramin Bahrani into the world, was sold for a handsome price off of footage to a savvy awards distributor AFTER all of that and went on to be a popular installment in the race.
Criticize the film if you want. Be smart enough to know how to do that, even (not that that’s a prerequisite for speaking out on the net these days). But don’t presume it was made for nefarious reasons just because you don’t like it. The term “Oscar bait” desperately needs to go away.
You mad?
The term “Oscar bait” exists because there is a certain type of film that always winds up on the Best Picture docket. It’s undeniable that biopics, especially ones about overcoming some societal adversity, tend to make the cut. If, for a change, such movies could be bumped aside for better, more daring pictures (let’s say, for instance, Nightcrawler this year), then people would not use the term.
This is not to say that The Imitation Game is not a good, maybe even very good, film. But it’s pretty old hat. It’s what the musty old Academy is known for rewarding. Hence, the term “Oscar bait.” This does not imply, as you so huffily indicate, that the sole motivation for making the movie was to get an Oscar.
I do hope, however, that Alexandre Desplat wins Best Original Score and his work for THE IMITATION GAME was a standout among his FIVE scores he did this year (THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, GODZILLA, THE IMITATION GAME, THE MONUMENTS MEN, and UNBROKEN).
With Antonio Sanchez left handicapped due to Academy eligibility rules at the starting line, Desplat should win this year for his body of work.
“This does not imply, as you so huffily indicate, that the sole motivation for making the movie was to get an Oscar.”
It absolutely does imply that and you know that full well.
Also, your logic seems to indicate that a certain kind of movie is unworthy of awards simply because it’s the kind of movie that tends to win awards. That is such a twisted, bizarre position. Try pulling for movies like “Nightcrawler” without denigrating movies like “The Imitation Game” for a change. I know the Internet can’t walk and chew gum at the same time, but I’m holding out hope.
The speaker implies, the listener infers, Mr. Tapley. You are inferring something that I am not implying. It’s unworthy of awards because it’s boring. Predictable. Bringing nothing new to the table. The formula is tired, and if you are being honest, you must admit that it IS a formula, tried and true, and that formula gets Oscars, or has in the past over more worthy films. That is a valid reason to feel distaste, not only for The Imitation Game, but also for The Theory of Everything, possibly also American Sniper, though at least that movie isn’t another veddy pro-pah British biopic. Not so much Selma, because Selma is laser focused on one particular moment in the life of MLK, not some sprawling epic that of course fails to do its subject justice.
The year’s nominees are biopic-heavy, which is why I’m rooting for one of the others to win, specifically Birdman. And there are only so many slots on the docket, so yes, I criticize the inclusion of The Imitation Game over a more worthy film, IMO. *You* seem to be implying that I am not rooting against The Imitation Game on its merits. But I think whatever merits it has pale before the value of a more innovative movie. That’s my stance and it’s just as valid as yours, sport.
I believe in the value of a good story told well. I don’t think “The Imitation Game” deserves to win Best Picture. I don’t, however, think the alternative is “ergo, it’s bad.” As well, I don’t think that because it might be familiar, that it’s immediately lesser-than. I read the “Imitation Game” script when it was (rightfully) one of the hottest on the market, and I was very impressed with what I read. People who criticize that kind of thing as “formulaic” often wouldn’t be able to concoct something so inherently successful themselves.
“But I think whatever merits it has pale before the value of a more innovative movie.”
Innovation isn’t the only element in the mixture. 100 hours of footage showing multiple people relieving themselves in a restroom would be more innovative than a lot of movies. Doesn’t inherently make them better.
All I’m saying in this thread, though, is that the notion of “Oscar bait” is a poisonous one often thrown around by people for want of a decent grasp on their own criticisms.
Obviously I say all of the above as a “Birdman” devotee who wants it to win. I just hate when the discourse melts down into solipsistic garbage.
Loved The Imitation Game. Everyone I know who has seen it loved it. Its doing very well at the box office.
Its a movie that, if it wins, lots of people people will say ahhh yes, very good movie. Glad it won.
But Boyhood/Birdman/Budapest are more critic/guild/cinephile movies.
Wait, so now the criteria for criticizing a movie is whether or not you could write as good a movie yourself? What claptrap! I can’t believe that’s your best attempt to rebut my position.
What would be nice is if you could not create strawmen and then argue against them as if they’re my position. If you read what I wrote, you’d see that I said that The Imitation Game is a good-to-very-good movie. So why you’re saying that I said “ergo, it’s bad” I have no idea. This isn’t a question of whether or not it’s good. The question is whether or not it deserves to be nominated for or to win Best Picture. Many good to very good movies are not in contention, so that fact alone is not sufficient in my mind to warrant its inclusion rather than another film.
100 hours of people relieving themselves would not be particularly innovative anymore (though maybe compared to the Transformer movies), and your hyperbolic comparison here does nothing to serve your point. Of course innovation alone isn’t sufficient, but when you compare a good movie like The Imitation Game, which is also pretty formulaic, to a good movie like Nightcrawler, which isn’t, I’ll pick Nightcrawler any day of the week. And when it comes to Best Picture, there are at least four, maybe five other movies on the list I’d like to see win over The Imitation Game.
The idea of “Oscar bait” isn’t as poisonous as Oscar bait movies winning Best Picture over and over, thus quashing the idea that a more creative film (yeah, God forbid the Academy award creativity!) can or should take the honors. That’s why we just get more of the same, more of the same, more of the same. I am heartened to see that Birdman, Boyhood, even GBH all have a shot over the biopics this year. That’s a good sign. You trying to make people feel stupid for voicing this opinion? Not a good sign.
What Troy said. Bravo. Quoted for life. ?
JJ1: The King’s Speech had an 88 Metacritic score and major guild support (SAG, DGA, PGA, ADG, CSA, CDG et al). And “everyone I know who has seen it loved it.” The main difference between it and Boyhood/Birdman/Budapest is that it (like The Imitation Game) is not what you’d call a cinephile’s wet dream.
“I can’t believe that’s your best attempt to rebut my position.”
It wasn’t. It was a parting shot on the way out. And I knew you’d seize on it because, you know, predictable.
“The question is whether or not it deserves to be nominated for or to win Best Picture.”
In whose view? You’re arguing from a notion that there is objectivity. Classic awards season folly.
“Of course innovation alone isn’t sufficient…”
You obviously asserted otherwise. Who’s batting at straw men now?
“That’s why we just get more of the same, more of the same, more of the same.”
You really overestimate the true value of an Oscar.
“You trying to make people feel stupid for voicing this opinion? Not a good sign.”
Nope. Fighting air-headed “Oscar bait” logic that has permeated for years. But you’re not understanding, so…
Do you and Fishnets actually HAVE a point here other than “I didn’t like ‘The Imitation Game’ so I don’t think it should win Best Picture?” I’m thinking not.
I think JJ and Paul see the forest for the trees here, thankfully. Classic cinephile thinking vs. traditional storytelling prowess with one claiming dubious superiority.
No, it was your best attempt, because all you can do it make ad hominem attacks. It’s sad, really, because I honestly don’t think you can make a parting shot on the way out. I think you want to have the last word.
Objectivity? Oh my god, is that what you got out of my posts? That I’m saying there’s only one way to look at this? I’m arguing MY OPINION, which is that it would be nice if the Hollywood establishment valued creativity a little more. I feel that’s a valid view, one that’s gaining currency. All to the good. I’ll be unhappy if The Imitation Game, The Theory of Everything, or American Sniper win, because that rewards the trite over the unique, and the world doesn’t need more of that. Hollywood doubly so.
And your last line, which is another straw man, that “I didn’t like The Imitation Game,” has been dismissed by me at least twice now. I did like it. I don’t think it should be Best Picture. Do. You. Understand? I liked it, I had some issues with it, but I think it was overall not particularly memorable. The actors were good, but this is a biopic, one among many. it brought nothing new to the table. Meh.
I’d like you to point out where I said innovation alone is sufficient. Where? I’ll wait. I said MORE INNOVATIVE. It’s not hard to be more innovative that The Imitation Game.
So, to answer my first question, yes, apparently you ARE mad.
I don’t actually want to have the last word and I’m happy to concede it to you (you brought it up) after I rebut what is, in my view, another in a string of dubious assumptions made in this string.
You say that the Hollywood establishment doesn’t value creativity. And yet the three films you espouse as virtuous in this regard are well represented in the nominations.
If you have an issue, particularly as of late, with how Oscars have been distributed, I submit that you might actually have an issue with the process of the preferential ballot. It is expressly geared toward finding a consensus, toward weeding out anything divisive or controversial. It aims specifically for the middle of the road, and not “middle of the road” as a value judgment (as I’ve said, I think there is value in great stories told well, like “The King’s Speech,” like “Argo,” like “The Imitation Game”). Rather, “middle of the road” as a generally agreeable bottom line sum. That’s not evidence that Hollywood doesn’t value creativity. It’s evidence that, in order to find something that 7,000 people agree upon, you’re not likely to see too many things that step toward the fringe finding themselves rewarded.
All of that is all the more intriguing if indeed “Birdman” pulls off the win this year. But that’s still to be seen. And of course, this is before I even get to the idea of treating the Academy as a monolithic entity making a sweeping judgment. Oscar wins are discerned from tons and tons of singular judgments.
Furthermore, I don’t think it’s fair hold traditional workmanship against a film and dismiss it as “trite.” You’ve also dismissed “The Imitation Game” by calling it, with a pejorative tone (I’m again quoting you so do tell me if this is somehow another “straw man”), a “biopic.” You started this discussion talking about “Selma,” and admittedly said it had more of a focus than most and so that’s a virtue. I agree. But you continue to denigrate biopics, seemingly, for being biopics. I wouldn’t say “Selma” brings anything terribly new to the table, either. But neither would I hold that against it.
This is the attitude I am, indeed, “mad” about here. It’s lazy to me. It’s not very thoughtful. And I’m trying to talk with nuance. Absolutism is, I feel, a disease during awards season.
Kris, I like your point about “Selma”. “Selma” is also a fairly conventional film (not that there’s anything wrong with that), yet the people who trash “Imitation Game” (which I liked a lot), “Theory” (which I couldn’t stand) or “American Sniper” (which I haven’t seen) for their conventionality and lack of inventiveness seem to ignore “Selma” from this conversation and give it a pass. I think the subject matter and filmmaker is a big part of that, sure, but I still think it’s getting a pass on a criticism that holds just as true for that film as the others. Is “Selma” “oscar bait”? Based on the way you define it it sure sounds like it is.
I do denigrate biopics for being biopics,and I said why– the sweeping scope always fails to do the subject justice. I know a bit about Alan Turing, and while no one can fault Cumberbatch’s work, I don’t think the script focused on the right things or rendered his struggle how I personally would have liked to see it. So it was a good movie, but not great. And that’s why it, and most other biopics of this nature, fall short.
Selma isn’t breaking major ground either, but what it does is dare to show a revered public figure in a somewhat messy light. The Theory of Everything and American Sniper failed to examine their subjects critically, in particular.
Do you want to talk about the problems with The Imitation Game? Let’s talk about the false frame, where Turing tells this made up detective about his work in Bletchley Park. That would never happen nor could, since telling that to anyone, including a cop, would be treason. Then let’s talk about how Turing’s sexuality was glossed over. Did we see him with lovers? Did we see that he never denied the charge of homosexuality, believing that it would be legalized any day? They never show HOW he cracked Enigma. They never show the arguably most dramatic moment of Turing’s life, and the most agonizing– when he was offered the choice of castration or prison. I mean, I could go on, but you get the picture. That the movie rises above all this trite sentimentality is a testament to Cumberbatch and Knightley. It’s not because the script was so amazing, that’s for sure.
This is what always happens with biopics. You see the movie, knowing little about the subject. You like it, you are moved, it hits you in the feels. If you care to learn more, you realize just how badly the movie failed to capture the subject’s essence. This is a merely good movie, which has reached the heights it has because Harvey Weinstein wants it to win Best Picture. It shouldn’t.
I guess I have to watch “The Imitation Game” again, because it felt very fresh, alive, and not particularly Oscar-baity to me. Just because it’s about a real person, and involves WWII, makes it Oscar bait?
“I do denigrate biopics for being biopics”
Well, there you go. You’re prejudiced. It all boils down to “hey, I don’t like this therefore it shouldn’t win Oscars”.
I find them, how do they say in the Summer’s Eve commercial? Less than fresh. This doesn’t mean a biopic can’t be a good film. It does mean that a biopic has a higher bar to get over for me to think it’s the best movie of the year. Because that’s what Best Picture means– best movie of the freaking year. No way was The Imitation Game the best movie of the year, for the reasons I outlined. Give me a daring concept, like Boyhood, or a slyly metcognitive puzzle, like Birdman, or an inventive gem like GBH any day over a movie that fails to do Alan Turing justice.
And let me say as my parting shot that *everyone* has their prejudices. That’s what taste is. If no one had things they liked better than others, then there’d be no awards show. So, I guess that’s my way of saying DUH.
Just know that if The Imitation Game wins, it won because Harvey Weinstein spent the budget of several third world countries’ GDPs combined to make it so. That doesn’t mean it was the best movie of the year.
“Just know that if The Imitation Game wins, it won because Harvey Weinstein spent the budget of several third world countries’ GDPs combined to make it so.”
False. You have no clue. Sorry if that’s an “ad hominem attack.” You’re just exposed for having no idea who has spent what this year. Harvey hasn’t pissed money away in a long time, actually. Hasn’t been in a position to. If it wins, it will be because, as can be empirically proven, the Academy quite liked the film. Imagine that!
Yes, it’s an ad hominem attack, because you’re the one who’s wrong. You are the one who said he pissesd away money. I said he spent a ton of money, and he bloody well did, on The Imitation Game’s Oscar campaign. Of course he did. That’s his job. He also is not above whisper campaigns against the subjects of rival biopics and all sorts of nasty business. I like how your response contained ZERO SUBSTANTIVE REBUTTAL of any of my issues with The Imitation Game. That’s because you can’t offer any, just insults, high handed comments as if you’re a Hollywood insider and not a reviewer for Hitfix. Please. Have the last word. I know you won’t be able to resist.
As for Selma, no, it’s not exempt from my criticism. It’s about fourth or fifth on my list of preferred winners. But it’s above The Imitation Game simply due to the quality of the script and the acting. Ridiculous that the actors in that movie were snubbed.
I have this crazy theory that an eligible film that doesn’t win the Best Comedy/Musical award at the Golden Globes won’t win the Best Picture Oscar. Since the HFPA started giving out a Best Comedy/Musical award (or two) in 1951, there have been 14 comedies or musicals that have won Best Picture; the only two that also didn’t win the Globe were “The Sting” (which wasn’t nominated by HFPA and arguably isn’t a comedy anyway) and “Annie Hall”. So, if you discount “The Sting”, it’s only “Annie Hall”. And Academy-wise, Woody Allen is a very special case.
I would be THRILLED if I was wrong, because of all eight movies, I think “Birdman” is the most deserving. And I know this is less scientific than the editing or director arguments, and precedents are made to be broken anyway; but I simply don’t think “Birdman” can win. “Grand Budapest” yes… “Birdman” no.
I’m sorry to hear this, but just because Bouhood is your favorite film of the year , it does not mean that Birdman can’t win… Theory deflected
It’s a solid precedent, but another GG precedent was ignored this year when Amy Adams wasn’t nominated for Best Actress, as it’s rare for the GG Comedy/Musical winner not to make it into the Oscar five.
Also, I’d say that Birdman is even less of a traditional comedy than The Sting.
Look to the Editing Oscar: if Whiplash or Sniper win it, then Boyhood, Budapest and Imitation Game should be (even more) nervous, especially if Birdman takes SAG tonight.
That’s the spirit, Mr. E.
Seriously, though, fair enough on all that history. I just can’t abide leaning on stats for this kind of thing though. For a number of reasons, beginning with the idea that the HFPA is changing its tune lately.
I hope Mr. E was joking, because if not, then he missed the part where I called “Birdman” most deserving. Because if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that “Boyhood” is NOT my favorite movie of the year. (It’s not bad, mind you; it’s just nowhere near as good as “Birdman”.) Neither is “Grand Budapest”, by the way. I’m totally on Team Birdman. I just don’t see it happening.
But, as I said before, I would be really happy if proven wrong.
Rooting for a SAG win for Budapest because it deserves it.
This made such an impact on the Oscar derby that Entertainment Weekly as of now, still has no story on the PGA awards on the front page of their website. The perils and pitfalls of one arthouse lightweight awards favorite replacing another in which neither made an impact on the mainstream movie fan’s landscape. I guess there’s some suspense now.
I wonder if any guild members were pleased with Boyhood but tired of it winning everything. The length and slog of the season does no favors to the films it crowns.
I think there might be something to this idea. The argument I’ve been making is that we in the media are culprits for setting up “frontrunners.” People talk about these things in terms of “It’s the frontrunner! It’s gonna win!” No one can just follow the crumbs and be willing to be the least bit unsure as they go along, and that hurts movies.
The Imitation Game lost to the shock of no one…except every Oscar predictor out there, LOL!
Anyway, the race has gotten interesting, specially considering I strongly doubt Linklater loses the DGA.
Everyone strongly doubted that Boyhood would lose the PGA…watch out … Prepare yourself…
There were two Oscar predictors betting on “The Imitation Game.” Neither of us were “shocked” it lost. But both of us were “surprised” it was “Birdman” that won.
This was a surprise equivalent to four years ago when most had already assumed The Social Network had Best Picture locked up. Looking at the history of the PGA only 2 out of 12 times before had they not awarded a film that took both Picture/Director at the Globes (Avatar and The Social Network). The Avatar loss wasn’t as surprising with The Hurt Locker having won Picture/Director at the Critics’ Choice that year. Both went on to lose Best Picture though and Boyhood looks vulnerable now. It needs an ensemble win tonight to show support is still strong. If Birdman takes that then suddenly Inarritu looks a likely DGA winner. I can really see the Actors and Directors going the same way as the Producers when I think about why Birdman registered with them more than the rest. The PGA/SAG/DGA are so key with every Best Picture winner since Braveheart taking at least one of these Guilds.
I’m still not entirely convinced that the Producers Guild is the strongest indicator of who will take Best Picture. Granted, it is difficult to argue with the track record so far under the expanded system, as well as the significance of the preferential ballot. But I don’t think the producers themselves are as reflective of the Academy at large as the directors and editors. Often when the PGA winner matches with Oscar, the winning film was dominant across the precursors. However, in years where the precursors are more split, the PGA doesn’t necessarily have the strongest track record. Notable exceptions would be Driving Miss Daisy and Gladiator. But we shouldn’t forget that the producers went their own way with The Crying Game, Moulin Rouge, The Aviator and Little Miss Sunshine – all of which ultimately lost the Oscar to the DGA winner. Those examples are of course under the old best picture system, but they reflect how the Producers Guild can sometimes differ a bit in taste from the Academy.
Having said all that, Birdman’s victory here certainly shakes up the race, and I could totally see it topping the Oscars. The lack of an editing nomination is still intriguing, but I agree that it doesn’t necessarily mean the editors didn’t like the film. To be honest, I thought the branch would embrace how clever and well-timed those cuts had to be, but at the same time its understandable that they’d pass over something with so few visible cuts.
The face of the PGA has changed a lot in the last decade. Some time back, maybe 10 years ago or something, their membership was plumped up by the inclusion of another group (I forget the name). There’s nuance to all this. And I personally don’t think you can think about the race the same way pre-pref ballot as post.
I have to say I’m really surprised by this. But in spite of the big boost this gives to Birdman, I’m going to say Grand Budapest Hotel wins the SAG tonight. Then the race will REALLY be interesting.
I’m a touch confused as well. But Birdman, Budapest and Boyhood are all favorites for me this year so I’d be delighted with any of them winning.
BIRDMAN is my favorite amongst Best Picture nominees. Check.
SOMEthing other than CITIZENFOUR won Best Documentary. Double check!
Films to lose Best Comedy Globe but win Best Picture: Annie Hall, and…?
Not saying it can’t happen, but it would be quite something if it did.
Also, I’m a little surprised that Birdman is the frontrunner for Best Ensemble at the SAGs tonight (thought Grand Budapest would easily take it), and yet not (“OMG, it’s like the story of me!” – every washed-up, out of work actor who still has a SAG vote).
I had to go back and see what the hell DID win Best Picture – Comedy/Musical in 1977. What a whiff.
You’d have to be extremely delusional, as a rank and file SAG member, to “identify” in that way with any of the characters in Birdman, except possibly the female ones. (And while we are delusional, there are limits.)
Hey – what’s wrong with The Goodbye Girl?
Nothing at all. But … <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< "Annie Hall."
Birdman is a film that thinks it’s much smarter than it actually is and suffers from pacing problems (and a weak performance from Emma Stone). The only aspect of it that should be recognized is Edward Norton’s performance.
Boyhood was robbed.
How smart do you think “Birdman” thinks it is?
I think that Boyhood is a movie that thinks it’s far more interesting than it is, which is a worse offense. It’s inexplicable canonization may be at an end, which is all to the good.
How interesting do you think “Boyhood” thinks it is?
Heehee. This thread.
I will say that when you listen to the people who worked on “Birdman” talk about the film, they act like it was such a thematically daring and deep work and how “brave” (Keaton said as much in his GG speech) a piece of filmmaking it was. I like the movie, but I think all of that is self-congratulatory horse shit. The movie doesn’t say anything thematically that hasn’t been said a thousand times before and it certainly isn’t very deep. It’s still just a movie about a guy making a play, not exactly earth-shattering, consequential stuff.
Yeah, because there are SO many films like “Birdman.” And celebrating the bravery of your director is SO unique and out of line.
“The movie doesn’t say anything thematically that hasn’t been said a thousand times before and it certainly isn’t very deep.”
You’re free to your opinion. I disagree emphatically but I’ve written about it plenty at this point. But thematically, I’m sorry, it touches plenty of new ground in bending what might seem like a familiar conversation into unique areas. I’d say you’re just wrong on that point and missed it, because case in point…
“It’s still just a movie about a guy making a play…”
Wow.
but Kris, it IS just a movie about a guy making a play. That IS the plot of the movie. I’m glad you think it so much more than that but that is literally what the film is primarily about. Maybe the film didn’t feel as special to me because I found the thematic terrain handled in a ham-fisted kind of way and I actually find that to be the least interesting stuff in the film. I’m entitled to not consider it a brilliant film without that meaning I’m “wrong” or I “missed the point”. I just think that film’s about the ego of the artist (a generalization sure, but that is the theme in a general sense) have been done better before and that maybe, just maybe, that’s not the most consequential thing a film can be about. Fine if you think it a masterpiece, I do like the film and think the performances and the technical achievements are worth the praise.
Saying the thematic material is handled in a ham-fisted way is different than saying it’s terrain that has been covered before. The latter is, indeed, wrong. I think it objectively handles that material in fresh ways. The former, though, you’re entitled.
And yes, the movie is about a guy putting on a play. “Citizen Kane” is about a guy who would like to run a newspaper.
“Saying the thematic material is handled in a ham-fisted way is different than saying it’s terrain that has been covered before.”
Indeed, but I’m saying both of those things. They aren’t mutually exclusive.
“I think it objectively handles that material in fresh ways”
I don’t really know what that means. Sure, it handles it in fresh ways in the sense that it’s not a carbon copy of another film, but I didn’t find the film thematically enlightening or take something new out of what it was trying to say. Sorry if that’s disappointing for you to hear but it’s genuinely how I felt about it.
“Citizen Kane” is about a guy who would like to run a newspaper.
“Kane” is, like “Birdman”, a film that impresses me more as a study in formal, technical execution than as a thematically inventive work. The themes of “Kane” resonate more with me than “Birdman”, but the thematic template of Kane has been used by many great writers and artists long before and after Welles.
Now this is exciting, and yes, I am entertained! Psyched that BIRDMAN got the nod, as I think it’s very deserving. Even if it’s only temporary (though it may well not be), this development has injected some fun uncertainty into the Oscar race.
So surprised, yet so pleased.
Methinks its very crowded at the top with Birdman, Boyhood, Imitation, and Budapest snatching 1s, 2s, and 3s on ballots left and right. Sniper prob in the conversation, too.
Wow.
Was there a “Tell us what you thought of Imitation Game” post?
My thought was… Is that the “I love you, man” guy from Wayne’s World?
Turns out it was Steven Waddington .
I never thought about this ’til now but we very well could have a situation similar to last year. Both 12 Years and Gravity came out of Telluride/TIFF as masterpieces but who will win at Oscar? Birdman and Boyhood are in same position this year as strong favourites. Perhaps Boyhood will win director (and supp actress) and Birdman picture, actor, screenplay. Grand Budapest will take a few crafts – prod, costume, makeup and maybe cinematography (or Birdman) and score (or Theory).
One award has predicted the Best Picture winner better than PGA, and predicted the winner every year since the expansion: BAFTA. Birdman kind of surprised folks at PGA, and SAG seemed to solidify a sense of love. BAFTA seems potentially revealing. Could Birdman do well at BAFTA?