‘Birdman,’ ‘Gone Girl’ win Final Draft Screenwriters’ Choice Awards

02.13.15 4 years ago

Winners have been unveiled for the 2015 Final Draft Screenwriters' Choice Awards (basically voted on by anyone who – legally – owns Final Draft screenwriting software). “Birdman” and “Gone Girl” came out on top in the film categories, while “True Detective” and “The Big Bang Theory” were the TV winners.

I know everyone is picking “The Grand Budapest Hotel” for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, but I'm thinking we all might be snoozing on “Birdman” there. I'm not pointing to these awards as any indicator or anything, it just reminds me that if the film had been WGA-eligible, it obviously would have won. I mean, given its guild showing.

Food for thought…

Check out the Screenwriters' Choice Awards winners below, nominees here and more at The Circuit.

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman”

Best Television Drama
“True Detective”

Best Television Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory”

Hall of Fame Award
Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski

