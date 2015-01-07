‘Birdman’ tops the 2015 Australian Academy’s international nominations

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced 14 films nominated across seven categories – Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress – for the 4th AACTA International Awards. For those following the circuit, the nominees should look familiar and preditictive of what we”ll see come Oscar time.

“Birdman” earned the most love with seven nominations in almost each of the seven categories (earning two nominations for Best Supporting Actress). “Boyhood” and “Imitation Game” trailed with five, with “Whiplash” earning a heap of praise that, thanks to the Academy haziness, it may have trouble replicating.

The nominations saw a few outliers squeeze their way in, including Essie Davis for “The Babadook” and Andy Serkis for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

Winners will be announced in Los Angeles on Jan 31, 2015 at the G”Day USA Gala featuring the 4th AACTA International Awards.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

AACTA International Best Film

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Whiplash”



AACTA International Award for Best Direction

“Birdman,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson

“The Imitation Game,” Morten Tyldum

“Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle



AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

“Birdman,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo

“Boyhood,” Richard Linklater

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson

“The Imitation Game,” Graham Moore

“Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle



AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”



AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Essie Davis, “The Babdook”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”



AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

Andy Serkis, “Dawn Of The Planet of The Apes”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”



AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods”

Naomi Watts, “Birdman”