Over the weekend, Aquaman became the highest-grossing DC movie ever, surpassing the $1.08 billion The Dark Knight Rises made in 2012. The record probably won’t stand very long, though, not with Margot Robbie covered in streamers (with suspenders and a hot-pink sports bra!) on the horizon.

Shortly after Robbie revealed the first-look at Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on Instagram, where she wrote “Miss me,” a mysterious YouTube account (“CheekySneakyPeeky”) uploaded a, well, cheeky behind-the-scenes video of the film’s cast in character. There’s quick shots of Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Chris Messina (rocking that bleached-blonde hair) as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, but most of the footage is centered around Harley. It’s a different look from the outfit she wore in Suicide Squad.

