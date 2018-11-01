Getty Image

The DCEU’s shaping up lately to be more festive than the gloomy, doomy vibe that stuck around for several years. With Jason Momoa as Aquaman soon hitting theaters amid Marvel comparisons and crude wisecracks, R-rated Harley Quinn spinoff Birds of Prey is bringing in talent from unexpected galaxies, far far away. Margot Robbie, of course, is reprising her Suicide Squad role with her girl gang of cast members aboard. And now, the film has reportedly found its villain in the form of Black Mask with Ewan McGregor’s casting in process.

Depending on which outlet one sources, the deal is either done or almost there. Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro claims to have confirmation of McGregor in the role while Variety‘s still sticking with the “in talks” route upon its previous take that McGregor was circling the film and waiting to swoop. Don’t expect to actually see much of McGregor in the film, though. First surfacing in a 1985 Batman issue, Black Mask is one of Batman’s most formidable foes, whose mask cannot be removed. As a sadistic Gotham City underworld crime boss, his real identity is presumed to be that of Roman Sionis, leader of the False Face Society gang.

Currently, McGregor’s promoting Christopher Robin, so perhaps he’s looking forward to some R-rated badness. His recent work also includes Fargo season 3, although part of the target audience for Birds of Prey will obviously draw his turns as the Star Wars prequel version of Obi-Wan Kenobi into the mix.

Birds of Prey will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Director Cathy Yan is gearing up for a February 7, 2020 release.

(Via Deadline & Variety)