British Independent Film Awards go to ‘Pride,’ Brendan Gleeson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Yann Demange's “'71” had a strong showing in the nominations stage for the 2014 British Independent Film Awards, but it was Matthew Warchus' “Pride” walking away with top honors, including Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. However, my favorite win of the evening has to be Brendan Gleeson's for the underrated “Calvary.” Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Belle”) rounded out the acting honors.

Nothing for “The Imitation Game” or “Selma,” but as our old friend Guy Lodge noted on Twitter, I'm sure they'll do fine elsewhere this season.

Check out the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.

Best Film
“Pride”

Best Actor
Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Best Director
Yann Demange, “'71”

Best Actress
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Best Supporting Actor
Andrew Scott, “Pride”

Best Supporting Actress
Imelda Staunton, “Pride”

Best Screenplay
“Frank”

Best Achievement in Production
“The Goob”

Best Documentary
“Next Goal Wins”

Best Debut Director
Ian Forsyth, Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”

Best Newcomer
Sameena Jabeen Ahmed, “Catch Me Daddy”

Best Technical Achievement
Stpehen Rennicks, “Frank” (music)

Raindance Award
“Luna”

Best International Film
“Boyhood”

Best Short Film
“The Karman Line”

Special Jury Prize
John Boorman

Richard Harris Award
Emma Thompson

The Variety Award
For focusing international attention on the UK
Benedict Cumberbatch

