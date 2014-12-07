British Independent Film Awards go to ‘Pride,’ Brendan Gleeson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Yann Demange's “'71” had a strong showing in the nominations stage for the 2014 British Independent Film Awards, but it was Matthew Warchus' “Pride” walking away with top honors, including Best Film, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. However, my favorite win of the evening has to be Brendan Gleeson's for the underrated “Calvary.” Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Belle”) rounded out the acting honors.

Nothing for “The Imitation Game” or “Selma,” but as our old friend Guy Lodge noted on Twitter, I'm sure they'll do fine elsewhere this season.

Check out the full list of winners below, and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Pride”

Best Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “Calvary”

Best Director

Yann Demange, “'71”

Best Actress

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Best Supporting Actor

Andrew Scott, “Pride”

Best Supporting Actress

Imelda Staunton, “Pride”

Best Screenplay

“Frank”

Best Achievement in Production

“The Goob”

Best Documentary

“Next Goal Wins”

Best Debut Director

Ian Forsyth, Jane Pollard, “20,000 Days on Earth”

Best Newcomer

Sameena Jabeen Ahmed, “Catch Me Daddy”

Best Technical Achievement

Stpehen Rennicks, “Frank” (music)

Raindance Award

“Luna”

Best International Film

“Boyhood”

Best Short Film

“The Karman Line”

Special Jury Prize

John Boorman

Richard Harris Award

Emma Thompson

The Variety Award

For focusing international attention on the UK

Benedict Cumberbatch