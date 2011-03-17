BjÃ¶rk launches multimedia Biophilia series in Manchester

Enigmatic Icelandic pop star Björk is launching Biophilia, a brand new music and multimedia summer residency at the Manchester International Festival in England.

The three week residency at Campfield Market Hall is set to include six live Björk performances (the press release promises new songs from her forthcoming studio album), and will utilize interactive apps, and Internet and art installations. According to the press release, “Biophilia celebrates how sound works in nature, exploring the infinite expanse of the universe, from planetary systems to atomic structure.”

The shows will be her first UK dates in over three years. The venue fits 1,800 people.

The singer will perform with a select group of unique musicians, who will play invented instruments, including a digitally-controlled pipe organ, some hybrid instruments and a 30-foot pendulum that “harnesses the earth”s gravitational pull to create musical patterns.” Whoa.

After the Manchester premiere, Biophilia will travel to other major cities.

“Its an honour to be working with Björk to help her premiere these ambitious live shows and we look forward to taking this residency to key cities around the world,” says festival director Alex Poots.

Although she’s been busy the past few years — guesting on other artists’ albums and contributing songs to soundtracks — her last studio album, “Volta,” was released in 2007. Last year, she teamed with Brooklyn’s Dirty Projectors on the digital-only EP “Mount Wittenberg Orca.”

Tickets for Biophilia start at £45 and will be available at www.mif.co.uk.

The event’s performance dates are June 30, and July 3, 7, 10, 13 and 16.