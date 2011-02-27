Bjork, Queen, Beatles tunes get reinvented on ‘Sucker Punch’ soundtrack

Classic rock tunes such as Eurythmics” Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, the Pixies” “Where is my Mind” and Roxy Music”s “Love is the Drug” get turned on their ear on the soundtrack for “Sucker Punch.”

The Zack Snyder-directed film is about a young girl, Baby Doll, played by Emily Browning, who is thrown into a mental asylum by her evil stepmother. Her fellow inmates, played by Abbie Cornish, Jenna Malone and Vanessa Hudgens, take on enemies, real and imagined, in an effort to break free.

[More after the jump…]

Browning performs re-imagined versions of a number of tunes, as do a number of other actors in the film, while several artists also contribute new takes on classics: Skunk Anansie create a new version of Bjork”s “Army Of Me” with the Icelandis superstar, while The Kills” Alison Mosshart and Autolux”s Carla Azar duet on The Beatles” “Tomorrow Never Knows.”

The soundtrack comes out March 22. Snyder worked on the music with music director/composer Marius de Vries and composer Tyler Bates. “Sucker Punch” opens in theaters on March 25.

Track listing for “Sucker Punch”

1. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” – Emily Browning

â€¨2. “Army Of Me (Sucker Punch Remix)” – Björk featuring Skunk Anansie

â€¨3. “White Rabbit” – Emiliana Torriniâ€¨

4. “I Want It All”/”We Will Rock You” Mash-Up – Queen with Armageddon Aka Geddy

â€¨5. “Search And Destroy” – Skunk Anansie

â€¨6. “Tomorrow Never Knows” – Alison Mosshart and Carla Azarâ€¨

7. “Where Is My Mind?” – Yoav featuring Emily Browningâ€¨

8. “Asleep” – Emily Browningâ€¨

9. “Love Is The Drug” – Carla Gugino and Oscar Isaac