Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys, John Legend kick off FIFA World Cup celebration

The ubiquitous Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shakira and Juanes are among the artists who will play FIFA”s World Cup Kick-Off Celebration concert June 10 in Johannesburg.

The show, which takes place in Soweto”s Orlando Stadium, will be broadcast around the world, according to FIFA”s website. Other participating artists include Amadou & Marian, Angelique Kidjo, BLK JKS, the Parlotones, Vieux Farka Toure, Tinariwen and Vusi Mahlesela. The spectacle will also feature appearances from soccer legends throughout the decades.  This marks the first time the World Cup has been played in Africa.

Net proceeds from the concert will go to 20 Centres for 2010, which aims to build 20 healthcare and education outposts throughout Africa.

