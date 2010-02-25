Black Eyed Peas back on top with No. 1 single ‘Imma Be’

It’s like they never left.

Black Eyed Peas are back on top of the the Hot 100 singles chart with “Imma Be,” which zipped up 3-1 over the past week.

The hip-hop-pop crew spent half of last year — literally, half, 26 weeks — at No. 1, with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” “Imma Be” is the third official single from “The E.N.D.” and its summit run was likely helped by a very futuristic music video released recently.

The Hot 100 is a chart that tabulates radio spins and song purchases and comes up with what’s the most popular single. According to Billboard, the last musical group to have three No. 1 songs from a single album was Wilson Phillips back in 1990-91, with “Hold On,” “Release Me” and “You’re In Love” from the band’s self-titled set.

“Imma Be” replaces Ke$ha’s equally obnoxious “Tik Tok” after that song had a nine-week No. 1 run.