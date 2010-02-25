Black Eyed Peas back on top with No. 1 single ‘Imma Be’

02.25.10 8 years ago

It’s like they never left.

Black Eyed Peas are back on top of the the Hot 100 singles chart with “Imma Be,” which zipped up 3-1 over the past week.

The hip-hop-pop crew spent half of last year — literally, half, 26 weeks — at No. 1, with “Boom Boom Pow” and “I Gotta Feeling.” “Imma Be” is the third official single from “The E.N.D.” and its summit run was likely helped by a very futuristic music video released recently.

The Hot 100 is a chart that tabulates radio spins and song purchases and comes up with what’s the most popular single. According to Billboard, the last musical group to have three No. 1 songs from a single album was Wilson Phillips back in 1990-91, with “Hold On,” “Release Me” and “You’re In Love” from the band’s self-titled set.

“Imma Be” replaces Ke$ha’s equally obnoxious “Tik Tok” after that song had a nine-week No. 1 run.

Around The Web

TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100BLACK EYED PEASblack eyed peas imma beblack eyed peas the endboom boom powHOT 100i gotta feelingimma be music videoke haKESHAsingles chartTik Tok

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP