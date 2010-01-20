Black Eyed Peas, Bon Jovi and MGMT vie in our 2010 Grammy Predictions for best pop group performance

01.20.10 9 years ago

As we continue to countdown to the Jan. 31 Grammys, we look at best pop performance by a duo or group. This award goes to an outfit that regularly records together as opposed to a one-off collaboration.

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group

“I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas
“We Weren”t Born to Follow,” Bon Jovi
“Never Say Never, ” The Fray
“Sara Smile,” Daryl Hall & John Oates,
“Kids,” MGMT

A few days ago we wrote about the best pop performance by a male category and the dearth of qualified candidates. Same here. We are in a cycle where pop music is totally dominated by either female artists like Lady GaGa, Pink and Beyonce, or R&B/hip-hop males who crossover into pop, but who are core urban artists. Groups in pop, unless we”re in a boy band resurgence, are few and far between. Having said that, Owl City”s “Fireflies” should have made the cut; it may have peaked after initial balloting.

Otherwise, it”s a very weak slate. As much as we love Hall & Oates (we were at the show this track is taken from), it”s ludicrous that they are nominated here for a live version of a 30-year old song. Bon Jovi, who are performing on the Grammys this year for the first time (!!), are nominated for one of their weakest songs ever. “Kids” is a great song, but seems like odd man out in this category as it”s much more of an alternative rock song than a pop song, but there is no best alternative song category. I”m not really sure why voters went for “Never Say Never” by the Fray over the more popular “You Found Me.” However, it”s all moot because the clear winner here is “I Gotta Feeling.”

The Grammy goes to: “I Gotta Feeling,” Black Eyed Peas.

 

TAGSBlack Eyes peasbon joviHALL AND OATESMGMTOWL CITYthe fray

