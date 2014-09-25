“Black-ish” opens strong

The first major network black family sitcom in years held on to nearly all of “Modern Family”s” audience, coming in 2nd place for the night with 10.8 million viewers. meanwhile, “Survivor” returned up from last year.

Kenan Thompson on the report of him leaving “SNL”: “You don't have to worry about stuff like that”

“We need to worry about the premiere Saturday,” Thompson said on this morning”s “Today” show. “It's the 40th anniversary! That's what we need to focus on.”

“South Park's” skewered the Washington Redskins and the entire NFL

Last night”s episode took shots at the Redskins name, Roger Goodell, all the NFL owners, especially Dallas Cowboys” Jerry Jones. “South Park” even benched RGIII from the promo and put in his backup, Kirk Cousins.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Duck Dynasty” is getting a video game

Check out footage of the “Duck Dynasty” game, which will be available next month on PlayStation and Xbox.

Kate Mara and Elle Page star in “Tiny Detectives”

Watch their “True Detectives” Season 2 parody for Funny or Die, a pairing six months in the making.

“Grey”s Anatomy” replaces Sarah Paulson with Sally Pressman

There will be a new Young Kate Burton on tonight”s season premiere due to Paulson”s busy “American Horror Story” shooting schedule.

Bill Cosby gave Stephen Colbert a very bizarre interview

At one point he said, Morgan Freeman “is waiting for me to die.”

The Smithsonian would be interested in Joan Rivers” jokes

“We would be interested in discussing her legacy with (Rivers”) family when the time is right,” says the museum”s deputy director.

John Oliver is getting slightly bigger HBO ratings than Bill Maher

“Last Week Tonight” averages 4.1 million viewers across all platforms, compared to 4 million for “Real Time.”

“Last Comic Standing” finalist Tommy Johnagin lands a CBS pilot

Johnagin is teaming with Bill Lawrence and the “$#*! My Dad Says” creator for a comedy based on his life raising a family in a small Midwest town.

Kelly Ripa takes a “Butt Selfie” of Letterman

“I never had a picture taken like this,” says Dave.