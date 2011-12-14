Black Keys are no match for Michael Buble at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Michael Buble”s “Christmas” album remains at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart, experiencing a 64% sales uptick to 479,000 copies. It”s the third week at the summit for the holiday title.

The Black Keys” “El Camino” – despite handsome sales – couldn”t come close. This fifth full-length, however, becomes the blues-rock outfit”s highest charting album yet, with 206,000 copies sold becoming its sales week high-water mark. Their previous best was 2010″s “Brothers,” which earned No. 3 with 73,000.

Adele”s “21” slips No. 2 to No. 3 (187, +30%) and Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” falls No. 3 to No. 4 (158,000, +19%).

Amy Winehouse”s posthumous “Lioness: Hidden Treasures” bows at No. 5 with 114,000. She had only two other titles to her name: “Back to Black” peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart (after her Grammy wins in 2008), though it bowed at No. 7.

Andrea Bocelli”s “Concerto: One Night in Central Park” ascends No. 8 to No. 6 (70,000, +14%), Drake”s “Take Care” descends No. 4 to No. 7 (73,000, -19%) and Nickelback”s “Here and Now” moves No. 5 to No. 8 (66,000, -16%).

“Glee: The Music, Season 3 – Volume 7” debuts at No. 9 with 58,000, which is the lowest first sales week of any of the regular “Glee” releases.

Korn”s new “The Path of Totality” bows at No. 10 with 55,000. The rock act”s previous “Korn III: Remember Who You Are” started and peaked at No. 2 last year.

Album sales are up 20% compared to last week and down 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales are up 2% for the year so far.