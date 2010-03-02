Black Keys return with new album ‘Brothers’ in May

Blues-rock duo the Black Keys will be releasing their sixth full-length album, “Brothers,” on May 18. Superstar producer Danger Mouse, who helmed the group’s previous set, returns to the decks on one song, “Tighten Up.” The pair produced the rest of the set, with unspecified contributions from engineer Mark Neill.

Drummer Patrick Carney and guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach’s last album together under the Black Keysmoniker was in 2008, with “Attack & Release,” though technically the pair worked together as Blackrok, a hip-hop-rock project that included contributions from Mos Def and Ludacris.

Auerbach also released solo set “Keep It Hid” dropped last year. Carney could be heard on side project Other Girls’ set “Perfect Cities,” released in 2009, too.

The Black Keys will support with a tour; only seven dates are listed so far on their website, including a sold-out performance at New York’s Central Park as part of the Summer Stage series.

Meanwhile, Danger Mouse has been busy with his side project Broken Bells, with the Shins’ James Mercer. The pair and their band are on a short tour this month, dates listed on their MySpace.

Here is the tracklist for “Brothers”:

“Everlasting Light”

“Next Girl”

“Tighten Up”

“Howlin” For You”

“She”s Long Gone”

“Black Mud”

“The Only One”

“Too Afraid To Love You”

“Ten Cent Pistol”

“Sinister Kid”

“The Go Getter”

“I”m Not The One”

“Unknown Brother”

“Never Gonna Give You Up”

“These Days”

