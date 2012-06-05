‘Black Panther’ now rumored as next Marvel stand-alone movie

One of the most anticipated announcements of the year will most likely take place at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel is expected to confirm which of their properties will be the source for their next original superhero title. Obviously “Iron Man 3” just began production (you can see the first still from the film here), and they’re casting bad guys for “Thor 2,” and chances are they’re going to get really serious about “The Avengers 2” sometime soon.
But what of the rest of the Marvel Universe? Edgar Wright has been working towards making “Ant-Man” based on a script he’s co-writing with Joe Cornish, but with the word that he’s going to be shooting the final film in his Cornetto trilogy this fall, it seems less likely that “Ant-Man” is coming next. Marvel poobah Kevin Feige has spoken many times about how much he wants to figure out “Doctor Strange” for the big-screen, but there hasn’t been any word on when or if that will happen.
Today, El Mayimbe at Latino Review is reporting that he knows which movie is scheduled next, and if he’s right, we’re about to meet a new Avenger.
Mark Bailey was brought onboard to write a script for the film last year, and that’s the last we heard about it. Mayimbe says that his sources now believe this film is set as the next greenlight that Marvel will give, making it one of the 2014 releases.
They’ve certainly laid some groundwork in the Marvel films so far, including Wakanda on a video screen map in “Iron Man 2” and using vibranium, an element that comes exclusively from Wakanda, in Captain America’s shield. By laying in Easter Eggs like that in the various movies, Marvel keeps their options open, and it means that when they get a script they like and casting comes together, they can move forward, knowing that they’ve already got enough groundwork laid that it doesn’t feel like they’re just wedging something brand new into the world they’ve been building so carefully.
The Black Panther is a major part of the most recent animated iteration of “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” which is a sharply-told, well-made series that works to unite both younger audiences and a more adult fanbase. Marvel’s been smart about using the animated world to introduce characters to kids so that if they do make a movie about a character, they’re not having to start at zero. He was also a big part of the Lionsgate Marvel movies, including “Ultimate Avengers 2.”
There have been many attempts to bring the character to the bigscreen over the last few years, with directors like Reginald Hudlin taking their shot and with stars like Wesley Snipes eager to put on the suit. If this is indeed the next priority for Marvel Studios, they’re going to have to find a lead actor who can become that character for the next decade, so expect them to cast a wide net.
We’ll be paying close attention to this, and if there is news about a director or a cast starting to come together, we’ll have that here for you as well. In the meantime, we’ll be watching Marvel closely, as will everyone, to see if they can build off of the worldwide goodwill towards “The Avengers” as they kick off phase two of their overall Marvel Movie Universe plan.
So if the Kingpin was black, does that mean the black panther can be white? In all seriousness, Chiwetel Ejiofor or would they want somebody younger?
I love Ejiofor. If they do go younger, I’d love to see Anthony Mackie get the part. He’s an underrated talent that should’ve been nominated for an Oscar for ‘The Hurt Locker’ along with his co-star- Hawkeye himself, Mr. Jeremy Renner.
I came here to post Ejiofor as my #1 choice. He’d be fantastic. And if they can cast Downey Jr. (who’s now 47 as Tony Stark, and was probably about 41 when they cast the first Iron Man movie) they can certainly cast Ejiofor, who is only 35.
Ejiofor has always been my choice. He may be getting too old but if they do it soon they’d be fine
Ejiofor is by far the only exception..he can carry his persona well. Hes Big enough, honestly Michael Jai White doesnt have my interest.. Also that Kingpin comment makes you sound silly
@Datdude…are you unfamiliar with the concepts of sarcasm and/or being intentionally glib?
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. He’d make an awesome Panther.
Good actor, but I think he’s too built for the role. T’challa generally has more of a martial artist’s physique. I hope they cast someone of african birth in the role, if you’re telling the story of the king of an african nation, and you get Will Smith or even a Don Cheadle type actor, I think you do the character a disservice.
Don Cheadle got an Oscar nod for Hotel Rwanda. How on earth would his participation be a ‘disservice’ to the character?
I want Will Smith to stay as far away from this Marvel Universe as possible, we don’t need his shrewd ego onboard something that is going really well right now.
He’d be so much better as a villain.
Don Cheadle was in Iron Man 2, so he’s out.
@prettok… there’s a difference between an american playing an african and somebody with a significant cultural and familial attatchment to its culture/history. I’m not saying Cheadle wouldn’t be able to play him well, but since T’challa is tied so directly to the nation of Wakanda (and by extension Africa), i’d like to see someone with the same kind of background.
Don cheadle and his receding hairline.
Cheadle already plays James Rhodes/War Machine, so he obviously is not in the discussion for T’Challa/Black Panther
i’d say idris elba but he’s already heimdell
Well, Ryan Reynolds is already Deadpool.
How about isiah mustafa.
Tom Cruise should play this role. Yup.
My number one choice would have to be Peter Mensah, especially how well he rocked it in the Spartacus series..
If they did not get Mensah, I’d go for Chiwetel Ejiofor or Djimon Hounsou.
Djimon Hounsou would be my first choice but I bet he’s too old/famous for the part. If they’re going younger I’d like to see John Boyega from Attack the Block or Michael B. Jordan from Friday Night Lights (Where’s Wallace, String?!?)
Michael B Jordan, duh!
My number one choice is Nelsan Ellis, based mostly off of his performance in a pretty good episode of Veronica Mars.
But I could think David Oyewolo would be a nice choice as well.
That said, if they de-black him to make him more palatable to mainstream audiences it’ll be a waste. Black Panther’s primary motivation is protecting his country. Lose the political pro-African aspect of the character and you basically just have a raceless character with a black actor in the part. That would be unfortunate
Second the idea of Djimon Hounsou. Plus, he’s already voiced Black Panther in the tv series. A left field alternate choice would be Prince David Oseia from the zombie movie, The Dead.
Well now we know that it was ant-man that Marvel choose to make and Anthiny Mackie was cast as Falcon. If they ever make a black panther movie I can almost guarantee that it’ll be Chewie Ejiofor he is 34 but does not look, he can project intelligence, kingly, intensity and has martial skills experience since making RedBelt and Serinity which was directed by Josh Whedon. Adewale is too old and not that good of a dramatic actor, Hounsou is way too old and I can’t understand him half the time, MJW can’t act. Potentially Nate Parker but Chewie is the best choice!