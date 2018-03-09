Marvel Is ‘Absolutely’ Going To Make A ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Marvel / Disney

After less than a month, Black Panther, which crossed the $500 million mark last weekend, is already the second highest-grossing Marvel movie ever, the highest-grossing non-sequel superhero movie ever, and the ninth highest-grossing movie… ever. (A lot of evers with this film.) Needless to say, a sequel is inevitable. Nothing is official yet, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige all but confirmed Black Panther 2.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” he said. “One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

There’s a lot that needs to happen before Marvel gets there, though, including more Avengers movies (what will happen to Wakanda in Infinity War?) and seeing if Ryan Coogler is interested in returning. (Feige “absolutely” wants him back, but Creed 2 is happening without the director’s involvement, so…) Marvel can save some time, though, by casting Kendrick Lamar as the villain now.

