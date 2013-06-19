Black Sabbath earn their first No. 1 album ever on the Billboard 200

Black Sabbath”s reunion album has yielded at least one new career high-water mark for the hard rock vets: “13” sold 155,000 and debuts at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 this week, making it the Brits” first chart-topper for the overall album sales tally. Black Sabbath”s previous best charting week came with “Master of Reality” in 1971 at a No. 8 peak.

“13” is Sabbath”s first studio album with Ozzy Osbourne at the helm since 1978″s “Never Say Die!”

Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” stays put at No. 2 (48,000, -22%) and Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” climbs No. 9 to No. 3 (35,000, +31%) due to a sale pricetag at iTunes and Father”s Day sales.

Vocal quartet Big Tim Rush”s “24/Seven” starts at No. 4 on the chart with 35,000. Their previous 2011 album “Elevate” made it to No. 12, but with 70,000.

Florida Georgia Line’s “Here’s to the Good Times” also was on sale through digital retail and finds its new peak at No. 5 from No. 8 (33,000, +20%). Darius Rucker”s “True Believers” falls No. 5 to No. 6 (33,000, -15%).

Goo Goo Dolls” fresh “Magnetic” bows at No. 8 with 29,000. Their last 2010 album “Something for the Rest of Us” made it to No. 7 with 34,000.

The Hans Zimmer-composed “Man of Steel” film soundtrack starts at No. 9 with 29,000. Zimmer”s “Dark Knight Rises” soundrack similarly made it to No. 8 in August last year.

The Lonely Island”s comedy-music “The Wack Album” debuts at No. 10 with 28,000 which pales a bit compared to their last “Turtleneck & Chain” from 2011: it peaked at No. 3 with 68,000 in its first week.

Sales for the week were up 8% compared to the previous week and down 10% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.