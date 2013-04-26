Black Sabbath slates full North American tour

Originally slated to play only four dates, Black Sabbath has expanded its 2013 North American tour to 20 shows, starting July 25 in Houston.

The tour will follow the release of Black Sabbath”s Rick Rubin-produced new album, “13,” out June 11, featuring the song “God Is Dead,” which was released last week. The album is the first to feature lead singer Ozzy Osbourne since 1978″s “Never Say Die.?

The band, which also includes Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, kicked off its 2013 world tour April 20 in Auckland, New Zealand.

7/25 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (on sale May 4th)

7/27 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center (on sale May 4th)

7/29 Tampa, FL – Live Nation Amphitheatre (on sale May 11th)

7/31 W. Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre (on sale May 4th)

8/2 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (on sale May 10th)

8/4 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/6 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre (on sale May 4th)

8/8 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (on sale May 4th)

8/10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (on sale May 4th)

8/12 Boston, MA – Comcast Center

8/14 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

8/16 Tinley Park, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre (on sale May 4th)

8/18 Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center (on sale May 4th)

8/22 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (on sale May 4th)

8/24 Seattle, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

8/26 San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View (on sale May 4th)

8/28 Irvine, CA – – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

8/30 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

9/1 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Sports Arena