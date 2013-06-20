‘Black Sails’ pilot cruises into Comic-Con

The Michael Bay-produced pirate epic “Black Sails” will premiere in January 2014 on Starz, but you may want to set sail for Comic-Con if you want to see it early.

Starz announced on Thursday (June 20) that the first episode of “Black Sails” will have a special Comic-Con screening on Thursday, July 18, fittingly in the port town of San Diego.

Because the Comic-Con schedules are a tightly guarded secret at least for another week or two, Starz couldn’t reveal when or where the pilot will be shown.

Created by Jonathan Steinberg and Robert Levine, “Black Sails” focuses on Captain Flint (Toby Stephens), who leads a ship of pirates 20 years prior to the events of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.” When is crew welcomes a young man by the name of John Silver (Luke Arnold)… Well, you can predict some of what may ensue. Zach McGowan, Toby Schmitz, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Clara Paget and Tom Hooper co-star.

Stay tuned for additional details.