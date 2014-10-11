‘Black Sails’ renewed for third season

“Black Sails” is ready to set sail for a third season.

Starz has greenlit the Emmy-winning pirate series for a third adventure, presumably airing in 2016.

Meanwhile, the ten-episode second season will premiere January 24 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Created by Jonathan Steinberg (“Jericho”) and Robert Levine (“Touch”), “Black Sails” takes place two decades before the events in Robert Louis Stevenson”s timeless novel “Treasure Island,” and follows the fearsome Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his motley crew as they pirate their way across the Caribbean.

It also stars Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Zach McGowan.

“Sails” is executive produced by Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form.

“The incredible world that Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have created continues to unfold in season two. Flint”s journey is riveting, and around him, Jon and Robert have woven an intricate web of conflict, betrayal, and redemption for the other characters that we believe will keep fans of the show coming back for more,” said Starz' Carmi Zlotnik in a press release. “We think that season three will bring even more of the drama and lore that has made it a hit both in the U.S. and internationally.”



“Black Sails” season one set a STARZ viewership record for a debuting STARZ Original series during its opening weekend in January 2014, established an average of 5.3 million viewers per episode*, and is distributed in about 130 countries and territories worldwide.