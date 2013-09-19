Watch: Black Simon and Garfunkel perform Katy Perry’s “Roar”

09.19.13 5 years ago

Hello darkness, my old friend
I used to bite my tongue and hold my breath
I’ve come to talk with you again
Scared to rock the boat and make a mess
Because a vision softly creeping
I guess that I forgot I had a choice
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
I let you push me past the breaking point
And the vision that was planted in my brain still remains within the sound of silence
And you’re gonna hear me roar

