‘Black Swan’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right’ dominate 2010 Gotham Awards nominees

The 2010 Gotham Independent Film Awards announced their nominees this year and the East Coast competitor to the Independent Spirit Awards continues to become more and more relevant to the Oscar race.

Last year, eventual Academy Award winner “The Hurt Locker” won both best picture and best ensemble at the Gothams while best documentary champ “Food, Inc.” made the cut in the Oscar doc race. That was a big turnaround from the year before when the esoteric, but excellent “Synecdoche, New York” won best ensemble and “Frozen River” picture. Today’s nominees found major players such as “Black Swan,” “The Kids Are All Right” and “Winter’s Bone” all making their mark with Gotham. Now, whether that insinuates the Gothams are becoming more consumer friendly or something more about awards season overall, remains to be seen.

Here’s a rundown of the 2010 Gotham Independent Film Awards nominees. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 29 in New York City.

Best Feature



Black Swan

Darren Aronofsky, director; Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, Brian Oliver, Scott Franklin, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)



Blue Valentine

Derek Cianfrance, director; Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell, Alex Orlovsky, producers (The Weinstein Company)



The Kids Are All Right

Lisa Cholodenko, director; Gary Gilbert, Jeffrey Levy-Hinte, Celine Rattray, Jordan Horowitz, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Philippe Hellmann, producers (Focus Features)



Let Me In

Matt Reeves, director; Simon Oakes, Alex Brunner, Guy East, Tobin Armbrust, Donna Gigliotti, John Nording, Carl Molinder, producers (Overture Films)



Winter”s Bone

Debra Granik, director; Anne Rosellini, Alix Madigan-Yorkin, producers (Roadside Attractions)

Lowdown: The biggest surprise is the love for Overture Films’ “Let Me In.” Let’s hope it’s a sign critic’s groups and the Indie Spirit Awards will take notice as well. “Kids” is too LA-centric to win the Gotham, get ready for some domination at the Spitits, however. The question is whether the New York based group goes with their hometown boy, Darren Aronofsky and “Swan” or with “Bone” which has a growing fanbase. Both films could use it, will Searchlight or Roadside pull it out? Too close to call.





Best Documentary



12th & Delaware

Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, directors/producers (HBO Documentary Films)



Inside Job

Charles Ferguson, director; Charles Ferguson, Audrey Marrs, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)



The Oath

Laura Poitras, director/producer (Zeitgeist Films and American Documentary/POV)



Public Speaking

Martin Scorsese, director; Martin Scorsese, Graydon Carter, Margaret Bodde, Fran Lebowitz, producers (HBO Documentary Films)



Sweetgrass

Lucien Castaing-Taylor and Ilisa Barbash, directors; Ilisa Barbash, producer (Cinema Guild)

Lowdown: Tough one. Even with this membership, we’re guessing “Inside Job” has the most notoriety and Ferguson’s doc wins out.





Best Ensemble Performance



The Kids Are All Right

Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson (Focus Features)



Life During Wartime

Shirley Henderson, Ciarán Hinds, Allison Janney, Michael Lerner, Chris Marquette, Rich Pecci, Charlotte Rampling, Paul Reubens, Ally Sheedy, Dylan Riley Snyder, Renée Taylor, Michael Kenneth Williams (IFC Films)



Please Give

Catherine Keener, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Rebecca Hall, Ann Guilbert, Lois Smith, Sarah Steele, Thomas Ian Nicholas (Sony Pictures Classics)



Tiny Furniture

Lena Dunham, Laurie Simmons, Grace Dunham, Rachel Howe, Merritt Wever, Amy Seimetz, Alex Karpovsky, David Call, Jemima Kirke, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Garland Hunter, Isen Hunter (IFC Films)



Winter”s Bone

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Dale Dickey, Lauren Sweetser, Garret Dillahunt, Kevin Breznahan

(Roadside Attractions)

Lowdown: “Kids” is the frontrunner here and its the easiest category for the indie and critical hit to be rewarded (especially with NY based indie acting icons Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the fold). However, don’t discount the love for “Winter’s Bone” to pull an upset.





Breakthrough Director



John Wells for The Company Men (The Weinstein Company)

Kevin Asch for Holy Rollers (First Independent Pictures)

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa for I Love You Phillip Morris (Roadside Attractions)

Tanya Hamilton for Night Catches Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Lena Dunham for Tiny Furniture (IFC Films)

Lowdown: Intriguing list, but the well-established Wells probably has the least chance to make it. Gut says Hamilton for “Night Catches Us,” but any of the other three have a legit shot.



Breakthrough Actor



Prince Adu in Prince of Broadway (Elephant Eye Films)

Ronald Bronstein in Daddy Longlegs (IFC Films)

Greta Gerwig in Greenberg (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lawrence in Winter”s Bone (Roadside Attractions)

John Ortiz in Jack Goes Boating (Overture Films)



Lowdown: This is clearly Lawerence’s to lose since she’s been the critic’s darling since Sundance. Mumblecore superstar Gerwig has a shot, but Lawrence could use this win if she’s going to sneak into the Oscar race.





Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You



Kati with an i

Robert Greene, director; Douglas Tirola, Susan Bedusa, producers



Littlerock

Mike Ott, director; Frederick Thornton, Laura Ragsdale, Sierra Leoni, producers



On Coal River

Francine Cavanaugh and Adams Wood, directors; Jillian Elizabeth, Adams Wood, Francine Cavanaugh, producers



Summer Pasture

Lynn True and Nelson Walker, directors/producers; Tsering Perlo, co-director/co-producer



The Wolf Knife

Laurel Nakadate, director/producer

Lowdown: And chances are, you won’t see them anytime soon.

What do you think of this year’s nominees? Share your thoughts below.

