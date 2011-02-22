‘Black Swan,’ ‘King’s Speech’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ wear Costume Designer Guild Awards well

The Academy Awards are only four days away, but one last guild award show had its moment in the spotlight Tuesday evening as the Costume Designers honored the best in their field in movies and television.

“Black Swan’s” Amy Westcott didn’t make the Oscar cut, but joined nominees “The King’s Speech” and favorite “Alice in Wonderland” as winners in their respective categories. “Glee,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Temple Grandin” were the winners on the television side.

A complete rundown of the winners at this year’s 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards are as follows:

EXCELLENCE IN CONTEMPORARY FILM

“Black Swan” – Amy Westcott

EXCELLENCE IN PERIOD FILM

“The King”s Speech” – Jenny Beavan

EXCELLENCE IN FANTASY FILM

“Alice in Wonderland” – Colleen Atwood

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Glee” – Lou Eyrich

OUTSTANDING PERIOD/FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

“Boardwalk Empire” – John A. Dunn

OUTSTANDING MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI SERIES

“Temple Grandin” – Cindy Evans

EXCELLENCE IN COMMERCIAL COSTUME DESIGN

Chanel – Bleu de Chanel – Aude Bronson-Howard