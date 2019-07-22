Marvel Studios

By now (considering it’s the highest-grossing movie ever), you probably know what happens to Black Widow/Natasha Romanova in Avengers: Endgame: she sacrifices her life to retrieve the Soul Stone. But it didn’t have to be that way.

It could (and arguably should!) have been Hawkeye to fall to his death on Vormir, but Black Widow insisted, because he has a loving family and she has no one, except for, as Endgame writer Stephen McFeely explained, her Avengers family. “Her journey, in our minds, had come to an end if she could get the Avengers back,” he said. “She comes from such an abusive, terrible, mind-control background, so when she gets to Vormir and she has a chance to get the family back, that’s a thing she would trade for.” Still, the scene left a bad taste in a lot of Marvel fan’s mouths (Black Widow was the only female member of the original six Avengers), but David Harbour, who will appear in the Black Widow solo movie, thinks Natasha’s sacrifice will make sense soon.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” the Stranger Things star said about the Cate Shortland-directed film. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame, so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.” He continued:

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc. One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.” (Via)

Black Widow, which along with Scarlett Johansson and Harbour also stars Florence Pugh, O.T. Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz, opens on May 1, 2020.