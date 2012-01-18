Blake Lively, Jude Law and Channing Tatum to star in Soderbergh’s ‘Side Effects’

01.18.12 7 years ago

Another week, another Steven Soderbergh news item. Since the prolific director sort-of announced his retirement last year, he’s been busier than ever. His latest venture, the psychological thriller “Side Effects” is nearing a distribution deal with Open Road Entertainment.

“Side Effects” is set to star Blake Lively, Jude Law and Channing Tatum, and will begin production in April. It was previously titled “The Bitter Pill.”

According to Deadline.com, Summit Entertainment was initially the frontrunner to distribute the film, in which Lively will play a heavily-medicated woman who is seeing her doctor (Law), as her jailbird husband (Tatum), will soon be released. 

“Side” comes on the heels of Soderbergh’s actioner “Haywire,” also co-starring Tatum, which lands in theaters this week. Another Soderbergh/Tatum collaboration, “Magic Mike” will reveal itself later in 2012. Last year saw the release of the director’s Contagion,” co-starring Law. Soderbergh also has his Liberace biopic, “Under the Candelabra,” in the works at HBO, starring Soderbergh regulars Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” remake, which Soderbergh was going to direct with George Clooney (and, later, Bradley Cooper), was recently scrapped.
 

