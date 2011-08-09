Blake Shelton dances his way onto the ‘Footloose’ soundtrack

Blake Shelton, whose “Red River Blue” debuted atop the Billboard 200 last month, will channel his inner Kenny Loggins for a remake of the title track to “Footloose.”

The soundtrack for the Paramount Pictures reboot of the 1984 film, which stars Julianne Hough, Dennis Quaid and newcomer Kenny Wormald, features four new versions of songs from the original. In addition to “Footloose,” teen queen Victoria Justice and country newcomer Hunter Hayes remake “Almost Paradise” (first recorded by Loverboy”s Mike Reno and Heart”s Ann Wilson), Jana Kramer puts her spin on “Let”s Hear It For the Boy” (Deniece Williams) and Ella Mae Bowen takes on “Holding Out For A Hero” (Bonnie Tyler).

Out Sept. 27, the soundtrack includes new music from Cee Lo Green, Zac Brown and Big & Rich, among others. It has a lot to live up to: the original soundtrack topped the Billboard charts and contained three Top 10 hits. The first single from the new iteration, “Fake I.D.” from Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson dropped to No. 51 on this week”s Billboard Country Songs chart.

The movie opens Oct. 14.

“FOOTLOOSE” Soundtrack track listing:

1. Footloose – Blake Shelton

2. Where The River Goes – Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band

3. Little Lovin” – Lissie

4. Holding Out For A Hero – Ella Mae Bowen

5. Let”s Hear It For The Boy – Jana Kramer

6. So Sorry Mama – Whitney Duncan

7. Fake I.D. – Big & Rich feat. Gretchen Wilson

8. Almost Paradise – Victoria Justice & Hunter Hayes

9. Walkin” Blues – Cee Lo Green feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd

10. Window Paine – The Smashing Pumpkins

11. Suicide Eyes – A Thousand Horses

12. Dance The Night Away – David Banner