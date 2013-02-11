Blake Shelton’s new album, ‘Based on a True Story,’ comes out March 26

#The Voice
02.11.13 5 years ago

When Blake Shelton released new single “Sure Be Cool If You Did” late last year, it seemed sure that a new album was to follow. And, sure enough, on March 26, “The Voice” mentor will release “Based On A True Story.”

Shelton will back up his tenth studio album with the “Ten Times Crazier” tour, which starts July 19 in Virginia Beach, Va.

The ACM Awards co-host announced the new album on this morning”s “Today Show” and also premiered the video for “Sure Be Cool If You Did.”  Shelton, who performs the song leaning up against a bar, also joins his buddies as they try to meet the girl of their dreams. It”s the song of a thousand future one-night stands.

Check out the video embedded below the track listing for “Based On A True Story.”

“Based On A True Story” track listing
Boys ‘Round Here
Sure Be Cool If You Did
Do You Remember
Small Town Big Time
Country On The Radio
My Eyes
Doing What She Likes
Still Got A Finger
Mine Would Be You
Lay Low
Ten Times Crazier
Granddaddy”s Gun

TOPICS#The Voice
TAGSACMsBASED ON A TRUE STORYBLAKE SHELTONSure Be Cool If You DidTen Times CrazierTHE VOICE

