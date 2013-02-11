Blake Shelton’s new album, ‘Based on a True Story,’ comes out March 26

When Blake Shelton released new single “Sure Be Cool If You Did” late last year, it seemed sure that a new album was to follow. And, sure enough, on March 26, “The Voice” mentor will release “Based On A True Story.”

[More after the jump…]

Shelton will back up his tenth studio album with the “Ten Times Crazier” tour, which starts July 19 in Virginia Beach, Va.

The ACM Awards co-host announced the new album on this morning”s “Today Show” and also premiered the video for “Sure Be Cool If You Did.” Shelton, who performs the song leaning up against a bar, also joins his buddies as they try to meet the girl of their dreams. It”s the song of a thousand future one-night stands.

Check out the video embedded below the track listing for “Based On A True Story.”

“Based On A True Story” track listing



Boys ‘Round Here

Sure Be Cool If You Did

Do You Remember

Small Town Big Time

Country On The Radio

My Eyes

Doing What She Likes

Still Got A Finger

Mine Would Be You

Lay Low

Ten Times Crazier

Granddaddy”s Gun