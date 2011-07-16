Blake Shelton’s ‘Red River Blue’ likely flows to No. 1 on Billboard 200 next week

If there were any doubt that appearing as a mentor on “The Voice” was a good career move for Blake Shelton, he gets the answer-a resounding yes- on next week”s Billboard 200 as “Red River Blue” comes in at No. 1.

The title looks like it will sell up to 115,000, handily surpassing Incubus”s new set, “If Not Now, When,” which will come in at No. 2 with approximately 90,000 units sold.

Other debuts in the top 10 will be Chris Young, whose “Neon” looks good to light up at No. 4, Colbie Caillat”s “All Of You” (read review here), which is in a hot race with Beyonce”s “4” for the No. 5 spot, Theory of a Deadman”s “The Truth Is” and Sublime with Rome”s “Yours Truly,” which are in a dead heat for the No. 9 and No. 10.

Adele”s “21” hangs around at No. 3,  while this week”s No. 1, Beyonce”s “4,” as we mentioned, will drop to either No. 5 or 6. Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” looks good for No. 7, while Selena Gomez & The Scene”s “When The Sun Goes Down” will likely land around No. 8.

