Blige and Bocelli to perform at Grammys for Haiti relief

Mary J. Blige and Andrea Bocelli will perform “Bridge Over Trouble Water” during the 52nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 31, in a fundraising segment for Haiti relief.

Following the telecast, both the audio and video of the Simon & Garfunkel classic will be made available for download at iTunes.com/Target with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross and earmarked for Haitian earthquake relief funds. While we can often be pretty cynical about these things, the thought of the powerful Mary J. Blige singing “Bridge” is enough to give us chills, so we think this will be the performance of the night.

Plus, unlike the Michael Jackson tribute, you won”t need dorky 3D glasses to enjoy it.

