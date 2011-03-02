‘Blind Side’ producers looking to make ‘Blade Runner’ prequels or sequels

One of the greatest films in the history of cinema may be making a comeback of sorts. Alcon Entertainment announced today it is in final negotiations to obtain all film, television and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic “Blade Runner.”

The company is working to secure these rights from 85-year-old filmmaker and producer Bud Yorkin. Best known for his television collaborations with Normal Lear (“All in the Family,” “Good Times”), Yorkin was also the uncredited co-executive producer of the original “Blade Runner” having landed the rights to Philip K. Dick’s original short story “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are listed in a release from the company as producers on a “Blade Runner” along with Yorkin. His wife, Cynthia Sikes Yorkin, will co-produce. The announcement does not make clear what exactly this “Blade Runner” is or if its just referring to any prequels or sequels to the original film.

In a statement, Johnson and Kosove said, “We are honored and excited to be in business with Bud Yorkin. This is a major acquisition for our company, and a personal favorite film for both of us. We recognize the responsibility we have to do justice to the memory of the original with any prequel or sequel we produce. We have long-term goals for the franchise, and are exploring multi-platform concepts, not just limiting ourselves to one medium only.”

“Blade Runner” was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1993.

Alcon Entertainment, which has an output and financing deal with Warner Bros., is best known for the Oscar nominated “The Blide Side” and “The Book of Eli.” It’s upcoming features include the romantic comedy “Something Borrowed” with Ginnifer Goodwin and Kate Hudson, “Dolphin Tale” with Ashley Judd and “Joyful Noise” with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton.

Look for more updates and commentary on this development as warranted on HitFix.

