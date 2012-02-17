Blink-182 celebrates 20th anniversary with tour

May we be the 1000th person to say, “What”s my age again?” in reference to today”s news that Blink-182 will embark on a 20th anniversary tour this year.

Could it really be 20 years ago? The perpetual adolescents, some of whom are daddies now, will hit the road to celebrate two decades of arrested development on May 15 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., according to Punknews.org.

The tour, will include stops at NJ”s Bamboozle fest, but so far most of the dates are in Europe.

Dates, which we bet will soon include more U.S. stops, are below.

After a seven-year hiatus, the band released its first album in seven years, “Neighborhoods,” last year. The album features original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

Blink-182 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/17 – Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena

05/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

05/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bamboozle

05/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

05/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Colisee Pepsi Arena

06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ NIA Birmingham

06/08 – London, UK @ The O2

06/09 – London, UK @ The O2

06/12 – Dublin, IE @ The O2

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Odyssey Arena

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena Birmingham

06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Sheffieuld

06/19 – Elswick, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/25 – Essen, DE @ Grugahalle Essen

06/26 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

06/29 – Prague, CZ @ City Festival

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/01 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

07/04 – Lucca Lu, IT @ Piazza Napoleone

07/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre

07/08 – Bodelva, UK @ Eden Project

07/10 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

07/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena Nottingham

07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena

07/14 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal

07/17 – Nîmes, FR @ Arènes de Nîmes

07/19 – Barcelone, ES @ St. Jordi Club

07/20 – Madrid, ES @ Palaciode los Deportes

07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Atlantico Pavillion