Blink-182 celebrates 20th anniversary with tour

May we be the 1000th person to say, “What”s my age again?” in reference to today”s news that Blink-182 will embark on a 20th anniversary tour this year.
Could it really be 20 years ago? The perpetual adolescents, some of whom are daddies now, will hit the road to celebrate two decades of arrested development on May 15 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., according to Punknews.org.
The tour, will include stops at NJ”s Bamboozle fest, but so far most of the dates are in Europe.
Dates, which we bet will soon include more U.S. stops, are below.
After a seven-year hiatus, the band released its first album in seven years, “Neighborhoods,” last year. The album features original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.
Blink-182 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/17 – Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena
05/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
05/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bamboozle
05/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
05/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Colisee Pepsi Arena
06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ NIA Birmingham
06/08 – London, UK @ The O2
06/09 – London, UK @ The O2
06/12 – Dublin, IE @ The O2
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Odyssey Arena
06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena Birmingham
06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Sheffieuld
06/19 – Elswick, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/25 – Essen, DE @ Grugahalle Essen
06/26 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
06/29 – Prague, CZ @ City Festival
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/01 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
07/04 – Lucca Lu, IT @ Piazza Napoleone
07/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre
07/08 – Bodelva, UK @ Eden Project
07/10 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
07/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena Nottingham
07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena
07/14 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal
07/17 – Nîmes, FR @ Arènes de Nîmes
07/19 – Barcelone, ES @ St. Jordi Club
07/20 – Madrid, ES @ Palaciode los Deportes
07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Atlantico Pavillion
