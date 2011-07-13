Blink-182 will be ‘Up All Night’ with first new single in six years

#Blink 182 #Facebook
07.13.11 7 years ago

It”s been eight years since we”ve gotten to enjoy new hi-jinks from  perpetual adolescents Blink-182. That all ends on Friday, when the trio bows its new single, “Up All Night.

The group took to its Facebook page this morning to review that the song will premiere at 7:30 AM PDT (10:30 EDT) on Los Angeles rock station KROQ. If you want to listen along on the web, the address is http://www.kroq.radio.com or on http://www.blink182.com

The trio, which reunited in 2009 after a four-year hiatus, plans to release an album later this summer or early fall on Geffen Records. As we reported earlier, Blink”s Mark Hoppus posted on his Tumblr account a few weeks ago that “the finish line is approaching. We”ve chosen an album title, started working on artwork, moving into mixing, and getting ready for tour rehearsals.”

In a conference call with reporters in June, Hoppus told reporters to expect “a diverse palate,” according to Billboard. “We have these songs that are total throwbacks, exactly what people know Blink is. Then we have some…that are madly different and experimental.”

The band starts the Honda Civic tour with My Chemical Romance Aug. 5 in Holmdel, N.J.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blink 182#Facebook
TAGSblink 182Facebookgeffen recordsMARK HOPPUSNew SingleUP ALL NIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP