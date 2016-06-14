‘Blue Crush’ becomes ‘Deep Blue Sea’ as Blake Lively surfs up to a shark

06.14.16 2 years ago

Shark Week is getting a (slightly) early start, as Blake Lively's The Shallows heads into theaters on June 24, two days before Discovery Chanel's celebration of the terrifying water beasts begins.

The movie smashes Blue Crush and Deep Blue Sea as Lively's surf adventure turns deadly, and she goes woman on Jaws in a fight to the death.

Take a look as Lively surfs right into the mouth of danger in the clip below.

The Shallows opens in theaters on June 24.

In the meantime, we'll just leave this here:

