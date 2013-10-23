Uh, oh. ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ director goes on epic rant

Palme d’Or winner “Blue is the Warmest Color” may still be one of my favorite films of the year, but director Abdellatif Kechiche sure is doing his damnedest to make me sick of hearing about it. His ongoing feud with the film’s stars and Palme co-winners — in particular, Léa Seydoux — has been a hot media topic for a couple of months now, with Kechiche rather melodramatically stating at one point that the film had been tainted and shouldn’t be released. He’s since retracted that particular outburst, but if you thought he was done, you thought wrong.
In an open letter, sprawling over 6,200 words, on French news site Rue 89, Kechiche vents a whole lot further. The letter is titled “To those who wish to destroy ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’,” and while it covers many issues, the section that is unsurprisingly receiving the most media attention is the 600-word one headed “The opportunistic calculations of young Léa.” (I’m not going to lie to you: my French translation skills are adequate, but I’ve got better things to do than wade through the whole thing.)
Referring to Seydoux’s earlier allegations that she felt “trapped” on set and was negligently treated by the director during the film’s challengingly explicit allegations, he writes (my translation):
“As young Léa is full of opportunism, is the (self-)proclaimed star of the moment, and no doubt imagines herself belonging to an untouchable caste that makes her a sort of ‘Princess and the Pea’ figure, she does not feel obliged to explain herself. For the star, it is about her. Not the film. Not even Adèle [Exarchopoulos] … It is enough for her to let her mother speak in her defense, or to declare, with a spoiled child’s arrogance, that she has ‘said what she said,’ that she is not returning to it, that the damage is done. But no! That is not enough. She has obligations that she must fulfil, and I will return to it. It is for her to explain in court, because she is an adult and responsible for her actions.”
Well, this sounds far from over, and no doubt we’ll be hearing plenty more about it, whether he acts upon his threat of legal action against Seydoux or not. But how much of this do we want to hear? Why has it been made our business? The film is a thing of beauty, something of which all its participants deserve to be proud — regardless of the unhappy circumstances behind its production.
The longer Kechiche and Seydoux keep airing their dirty laundry in public, the harder it’s going to be for audiences to dissociate the ugly backstory from the art itself — and even if you make the case for Kechiche’s letter as some kind of perverse publicity measure for the film, I’m not convinced the “all publicity is good publicity” maxim apples here. (“Blue” opens in the US on Friday, and is currently on release in France, where it’s doing big business — as it would always have done anyway.)
Kechiche and Seydoux are hardly the first warring director and actor to have produced a great film amid the conflict. (To a lesser extent, Exarchopoulos counts too: she’s been more diplomatic in her assertions, and evidently has a better relationship with Kechiche, though she joined her co-star in saying that she has no intention of working with him again.) Lars von Trier and Björk. Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski. David O. Russell and Lily Tomlin. And plenty of others that we don’t know about because they had the good sense to keep it to themselves.
Unless actual violence or psychological abuse took place on set, harping in public about a personal clash only cheapens your work — and that of your collaborators — for your audience. The film, however arduous it was, is done. You need never work together again. Have words with each other if you must. But at least consider how much of this we really need to know, and how you want your presently much-loved film to be remembered.
Because most sets won’t be anything like Blue’s the actresses should be fine going forward. But will the director have problems with actual Hollywood personalities once he’s given reign over an English language studio production?
I don’t think he ever will be.
Lars Von Trier continues to attract big names despite infamous reports of on set drama (namely Bjork).
And although he appears to have reformed himself and his reputation quite a bit, there was a time not too long ago where David O. Russell was better known as the guy who got into a fist-fight on set with George Clooney than as the go to actors director of our time.
Guy, you ask “Why has it been made our business?” and then you answer your question by pointing to the filmmakers. And you’re mostly right. But there’s also a larger complicity here, in us as producers or consumers of media. It’s not just a story because Séydoux and Kechiche serve it up, it’s a story because we keep eating it. You devoted a whole post to it, and when I saw the link I eagerly clicked to read the whole letter; I laughed at a lot of it since it has a blustery, ridiculously revolutionary tone, but I read it nonetheless. It’s almost as if this thing is ‘acceptable’ celebrity gossip since it surrounds a Palme d’Or winner and not, say, a remake of The Stepford Wives.
I do disagree with you, though, that the real life bitchiness will make it harder for people to separate the work from the whisperings. Cinephiles will talk about the feud idly, but they’ll still see and judge the film on its merits. And the public at large just doesn’t care about behind the scenes drama of a French art house picture. I saw the film when it opened here in Paris a few weeks ago and didn’t hear anyone mention the behind the scenes nonsense. (Obviously my one observation isn’t proof of anything, but anyways…) I suspect, if audiences are aware of the fighting, it may make them more, not less, interested in the film.
To be honest, my impression of this guy wasn’t exactly all that high to begin with. At a recent press conference a fellow critic asked a very valid question about queer cinema and he replied “I like Ben-Hur”.
To me, it’s Kechiche who seems a spoiled arrogant child in this conflict.
Rants like this certainly give credence to all the complaints about Kechiche from both the cast and crew. He sounds like a bit of a sociopath.
It’s so funny because all the did…ALL THEY DID, was criticize what a pain it was to work for him….and he is more than proving their point. Let it go man!
It’s funny that we have been given brief excerpts from Seydoux’s interviews that seem to be completely out of context as if to create further feud. It’s like various sensationalist news outlets (really what outlet is not?) are fanning the flames to sell a story to the detriment of both actresses and the director.