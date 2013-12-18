‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘French Minister’ among leading Lumiere nominees

12.18.13 5 years ago
On the French awards circuit, the Lumiere Awards are roughly to the Cesar Awards what the Golden Globes are to the Oscars — though there's often quite a lot of disparity between their nomination lists. Bertrand Tavernier's political satire “The French Minister” leads the Lumiere nods with five mentions, with four apiece for “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Grand Central,” “Nine Month Stretch” and French Oscar submission “Renoir.” Interestingly, Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” was largely overlooked, receiving only a screenplay nod, while Berenice Bejo missed the Best Actress lineup. Full list of nominations below; everything else at The Circuit
Best Picture
“Blue Is The Warmest Color”
“The French Minister”
“Grand Central”
“Mood Indigo”
“Nine Month Stretch”
“Renoir”

Best Director
Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
Bertrand Tavernier, “The French Minister”
Rebecca Zlotowski, “Grand Central”
Michel Gondry, “Mood Indigo”
Albert Dupontel, “Nine Month Stretch”
Gilles Bourdos, “Renoir”

Best Actress
Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”
Catherine Deneuve, “Elle S”En Va”
Sandrine Kiberlain, “Nine Month Stretch”
Emmanuelle Seigner, “Venus In Fur”
Léa Seydoux, “Blue Is The Warmest Color” and “Grand Central”
Christa Theret, “Renoir”

Best Actor
Michel Bouquet, “Renoir”
Guillaume Canet, “Jappeloup”
Romain Duris, “Mood Indigo”
Guillaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”
Thierry Lhermitte, “The French Minister”
Tahar Rahim, “Grand Central”

Best Female Breakthrough
Alice de Lencquesaing, “Headfirst”
Pauline Etienne, “The Nun”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
Miss Ming, “Henri”
Vimala Pons, “La fille du 14 juillet”
Marine Vacth, “Jeune et Jolie”

Best Male Breakthrough
Pierre Deladonchamps, “Stranger By The Lake”
Paul Hamy, “Suzanne”
Tewfik Jallab, “The Marchers”
Vincent Macaigne, “La fille du 14 juillet”
Raphael Personnaz, “The French Minister” and “Marius”
Niels Schneider, “Desordres”

Best Screenplay
“Arrest Me”
“The French Minister”
“The Marchers”
“Nine Month Stretch”
“The Past”
“Venus in Fur”

Best Debut Feature
“Beyond the Blood,” Guillaume Tauveron
“En Solitaire,” Christophe Offenstein
“Headfirst,” Amelie van Elbt
“Little Lion,” Samuel Collardey
“Me, Myself and Mum,” Guillaume Gallienne
“Nous irons vivre ailleurs,” Nicolas Karolszyk

Best Francophone Film (from outside France)
“Dead Man Talking”
“The Dismantlement”
“Gabrielle”
“Horses of God”
“The Repentant”
“Today”

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSblue is the warmest colorIn ContentionLumiere AwardsRenoirThe French Minister

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP