‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘French Minister’ among leading Lumiere nominees

On the French awards circuit, the Lumiere Awards are roughly to the Cesar Awards what the Golden Globes are to the Oscars — though there's often quite a lot of disparity between their nomination lists. Bertrand Tavernier's political satire “The French Minister” leads the Lumiere nods with five mentions, with four apiece for “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Grand Central,” “Nine Month Stretch” and French Oscar submission “Renoir.” Interestingly, Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” was largely overlooked, receiving only a screenplay nod, while Berenice Bejo missed the Best Actress lineup. Full list of nominations below; everything else at The Circuit