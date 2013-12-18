‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘French Minister’ among leading Lumiere nominees

On the French awards circuit, the Lumiere Awards are roughly to the Cesar Awards what the Golden Globes are to the Oscars — though there's often quite a lot of disparity between their nomination lists. Bertrand Tavernier's political satire “The French Minister” leads the Lumiere nods with five mentions, with four apiece for “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Grand Central,” “Nine Month Stretch” and French Oscar submission “Renoir.” Interestingly, Asghar Farhadi's “The Past” was largely overlooked, receiving only a screenplay nod, while Berenice Bejo missed the Best Actress lineup. Full list of nominations below; everything else at The Circuit

Best Picture

“Blue Is The Warmest Color”

“The French Minister”

“Grand Central”

“Mood Indigo”

“Nine Month Stretch”

"Blue Is The Warmest Color"

"The French Minister"

"Grand Central"

"Mood Indigo"

"Nine Month Stretch"

"Renoir"

Best Director

Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”

Bertrand Tavernier, “The French Minister”

Rebecca Zlotowski, “Grand Central”

Michel Gondry, “Mood Indigo”

Albert Dupontel, “Nine Month Stretch”

Gilles Bourdos, “Renoir” Best Actress

Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”

Catherine Deneuve, “Elle S”En Va”

Sandrine Kiberlain, “Nine Month Stretch”

Emmanuelle Seigner, “Venus In Fur”

Léa Seydoux, “Blue Is The Warmest Color” and “Grand Central”

Christa Theret, “Renoir”

Best Actor

Michel Bouquet, “Renoir”

Guillaume Canet, “Jappeloup”

Romain Duris, “Mood Indigo”

Guillaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”

Thierry Lhermitte, “The French Minister”

Best Female Breakthrough

Alice de Lencquesaing, “Headfirst”

Pauline Etienne, “The Nun”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”

Miss Ming, “Henri”

Vimala Pons, “La fille du 14 juillet”

Marine Vacth, “Jeune et Jolie”