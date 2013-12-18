‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘French Minister’ among leading Lumiere nominees

“Blue Is The Warmest Color”
“The French Minister”
“Grand Central”
“Mood Indigo”
“Nine Month Stretch”
“Renoir”
Best Director
Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
Bertrand Tavernier, “The French Minister”
Rebecca Zlotowski, “Grand Central”
Michel Gondry, “Mood Indigo”
Albert Dupontel, “Nine Month Stretch”
Gilles Bourdos, “Renoir”
Best Actress
Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”
Catherine Deneuve, “Elle S”En Va”
Sandrine Kiberlain, “Nine Month Stretch”
Emmanuelle Seigner, “Venus In Fur”
Léa Seydoux, “Blue Is The Warmest Color” and “Grand Central”
Christa Theret, “Renoir”
Michel Bouquet, “Renoir”
Guillaume Canet, “Jappeloup”
Romain Duris, “Mood Indigo”
Guillaume Gallienne, “Me, Myself and Mum”
Thierry Lhermitte, “The French Minister”
Tahar Rahim, “Grand Central”
Best Female Breakthrough
Alice de Lencquesaing, “Headfirst”
Pauline Etienne, “The Nun”
Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
Miss Ming, “Henri”
Vimala Pons, “La fille du 14 juillet”
Marine Vacth, “Jeune et Jolie”
Pierre Deladonchamps, “Stranger By The Lake”
Paul Hamy, “Suzanne”
Tewfik Jallab, “The Marchers”
Vincent Macaigne, “La fille du 14 juillet”
Raphael Personnaz, “The French Minister” and “Marius”
Niels Schneider, “Desordres”
Best Screenplay
“Arrest Me”
“The French Minister”
“The Marchers”
“Nine Month Stretch”
“The Past”
“Venus in Fur”
Best Debut Feature
“Beyond the Blood,” Guillaume Tauveron
“En Solitaire,” Christophe Offenstein
“Headfirst,” Amelie van Elbt
“Little Lion,” Samuel Collardey
“Me, Myself and Mum,” Guillaume Gallienne
“Nous irons vivre ailleurs,” Nicolas Karolszyk
“Dead Man Talking”
“The Dismantlement”
“Gabrielle”
“Horses of God”
“The Repentant”
“Today”
