Blur, Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn releasing collaboration set as DRC Music

Damon Albarn next recording project is a little more unconventional, even by Gorillaz standards.

The singer/songwriter/producer is releasing “Kinshasa One Two,” a set recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo over five days earlier this summer. Under the moniker DRC Music (we see what you did there), the Blur/Gorillaz frontman collaborated with a number of local Congolese artists and some others better known in America. XL Recordings executive Richard Russell, Dan the Automator, Actress, Kwes, T-E-E-D (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosurs), Jneiro Jarel, Marc Antoine, Alwest, Remi Kabaka and Rodaidh McDonald will appear on the set.

Pitchfork reports that Warp will drop 14-track album digitally on Oct. 4, with physical out in stores starting Nov. 8.

And it’s all for a good cause, too: the proceeds from the album’s sale will go to Oxfam, to assist with aide in the Democratic Republic of Congo during its time of political and civil unrest.

Below is the tracklist, and three songs from the set.

Albarn has already had a busy summer. He debuted his opera “Doctor Dee,” a collaboration with stage director Rufus Norris, at the Manchester International Festival in June.

Hallo (featuring Tout Puissant Mukalo and Nelly Liyemge) by DRC Music

Ah Congo (featuring Jupiter Bokondji and Bokatola System) by DRC Music

Lingala (featuring Bokatola System and Evala Litongo) by DRC Music

Here is the tracklist for “Kinshasa One Two”:

1. Hallo [ft. Tout Puissant Mukalo and Nelly Liyemge]

2. K-Town [ft. N”Gotshima and Bebson]â€¨

3. African Space Anthem (A.S.A) [ft. Ewing Sima of Tout Puissant Mukalo]

4. Love [ft. Loveâ€¨]

5. Lingala [ft. Bokatola System and Evala Litongo]

6. Lourds [ft. Yende Bongongo of Okwess International]â€¨

7. Respect of the Rules [ft. Loi X Liberal]â€¨

8. We Come From the Forest [ft. Bokatola System]

9. Customs [ft. Bokatola System]â€¨

10. Virginia [ft. Magakala Virginia Yollande and Yowa Hollande]â€¨

11. Ah Congo [ft. Jupiter Bokondji and Bokatola Systemâ€¨]

12. Three Piece Sweet part 1&2 [ft. Bebson]â€¨

13. If You Wish to Stay Awake [ft. Washiba]

14. Departure [ft. Bokatola Systemâ€¨]