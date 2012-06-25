Blur set to debut two new tracks via Twitter on July 2

#Twitter
06.26.12 6 years ago

Blur will debut two songs via Twitter, we presume not 140 characters at a time, on July 2.

The British band wrote the new tracks, “Under the Westway” and “The Puritan,”  for its upcoming Hyde Park show on Aug. 12, which will close the London Olympics.

Fans can go to @blurofficial at 6:15 p.m. British Standard Time (that would be 1:15 p.m. EDT and 10:15 a.m. PDT, we think…) on July 2 to hear and watch the band play the songs, as well as listen to an interview–all beaming from an undisclosed London rooftop. Immediately following the performances, the songs will be available for download. A limited edition 7-inch single will come out Aug. 6.

[More after the jump…]

The band’s bassist Alex James, with the help of a pigeon, says the songs “show completely different sides of Blur.” He describes “The Puritan” as “big and bouncy” and “Under The Westway” as “more of a hymn.” See his whole clip below, in which he tantalizing teases that the Olympic gig is “the end or the beginning of the next chapter.”

The songs are not included on “Blur 21: The Box,” a comprehensive collection of the band”s work since its debut in 1991 with “Leisure.” In addition to the seven studio albums, the box set includes 65 previously unreleased and rare tracks.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBLURBlur 21HYDE PARKThe PuritanTwitterUnder the Westway

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP