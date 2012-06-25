Blur set to debut two new tracks via Twitter on July 2

Blur will debut two songs via Twitter, we presume not 140 characters at a time, on July 2.

The British band wrote the new tracks, “Under the Westway” and “The Puritan,” for its upcoming Hyde Park show on Aug. 12, which will close the London Olympics.

Fans can go to @blurofficial at 6:15 p.m. British Standard Time (that would be 1:15 p.m. EDT and 10:15 a.m. PDT, we think…) on July 2 to hear and watch the band play the songs, as well as listen to an interview–all beaming from an undisclosed London rooftop. Immediately following the performances, the songs will be available for download. A limited edition 7-inch single will come out Aug. 6.

The band’s bassist Alex James, with the help of a pigeon, says the songs “show completely different sides of Blur.” He describes “The Puritan” as “big and bouncy” and “Under The Westway” as “more of a hymn.” See his whole clip below, in which he tantalizing teases that the Olympic gig is “the end or the beginning of the next chapter.”

The songs are not included on “Blur 21: The Box,” a comprehensive collection of the band”s work since its debut in 1991 with “Leisure.” In addition to the seven studio albums, the box set includes 65 previously unreleased and rare tracks.

