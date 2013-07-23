Parody round-up: ‘Blurred Lines’ meets ‘Growing Pains,’ children and gender role-reversal

Today in shameless trend-piggybacking, two new “Blurred Lines” parody videos and one sorta-new “Blurred Lines” parody video have hit the web, and one of them involves children. Below, a brief roundup.

1) Robin Thicke “Blurred Lines” Sexy Boys Parody

The “rapey” controversy that has plagued (i.e. helped promote) Robin Thicke’s original video led Seattle-based “boylesque” group Mod Carousel to put together their own version, this one switching up the gender roles to “show a spectrum of sexuality as well as present both women and men in a positive light, one where objectifying men is more than alright and where women can be strong and sexy without negative repercussions.” More importantly, it features a bunch of guys dancing around in thongs.

2) Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines ft. T.I., Pharrell (MattyBRaps Cover)

A group of children with aggressive stage parents dance around a freakishly perky wind-up doll named Matty B, who once auditioned for “The X Factor” and is most likely in for a rude awakening once he reaches adulthood.

3) Blurring Pains

If this one’s so obvious then why didn’t you think of it? Robin Thicke’s dad Alan gets in on the action with this mash-up of “Blurred Lines” and the “Growing Pains” theme song, which sounds a little better than it actually is but which nevertheless features the entire cast of the show posing in front of a sign reading, “Alan Thicke Has A Big D.” Also, Kirk Cameron’s head just exploded.

