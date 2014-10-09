Bo Burnham gives the finger to pre-packaged music machine in his video ‘Repeat Stuff’

10.09.14 4 years ago

Have you noticed that a lot of pop music sounds exactly the same? Then congratulations, you have ears! Have you also noticed that you can't stop listening to it anyway? Almost as if some demonic force was subtly controlling you? Then congratulations, you know too much! Please wait by the door for the Auditors to arrive. They mean you no harm.

Comedian Bo Burnham peels the layers back modern pop music – specifically the sinister “boy band” phenomenon that plays off vague lyrics and low self-esteem to become a vortex of money suck for teen girls.

Bo Burnham “Repeat Stuff” from Rami Hachache on Vimeo.

TAGSBO BURNHAMMusic VideoPARODYRepeat StuffSATIRE

