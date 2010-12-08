‘Boardwalk Empire’ joins ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ in Writers Guild nomination field

The 2010 WGA Awards TV nominees have been announced and although the Writers Guild opted to honor a largely familiar assortment of shows, there are a few new shows entertaining the field.

On the Drama Series side, “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Dexter” are all returning nominees, but the WGA recognized HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” which replaced “Lost” in the Top 5.

“Lost” fans needn’t get too stressed. The ABC drama’s series finale, written by Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, made the Episodic Drama list, where it will be up against episodes of “Mad Men,” “The Good Wife,” “House” and two episodes of “Breaking Bad.”

In the Comedy Series category, “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Modern Family” and “The Office” are all returning nominees from last year, with “Nurse Jackie” replacing “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in the fifth slot.

The Episode Comedy field features two episodes of “30 Rock,” two episodes of “Modern Family,” an episode of “The Office” and, because the WGA usually likes delivering one out-of-left-field nomination per year, the “Nightmayor” episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program.”

It’s notable that while four of last year’s five New Series nominees were comedies, only dramas were nominated this year, with “Boardwalk Empire” competing with “Justified,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Treme” and “The Walking Dead.”

The 2011 Writers Guild Awards will be held on February 5, 2011, in Los Angeles and New York.

The WGA TV Nominations for 2011:

DRAMATIC SERIES

Boardwalk Empire, Written by Meg Jackson, Lawrence Konner, Howard Korder, Steve Kornacki, Margaret Nagle, Tim Van Patten, Paul Simms, Terence Winter; HBO

Breaking Bad, Written by Sam Catlin, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, George Mastras, Tom Schnauz, John Shiban, Moira Walley-Beckett; AMC

Dexter, Written by Scott Buck, Manny Coto, Charles H. Eglee, Lauren Gussis, Chip Johannessen, Jim Leonard, Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Melissa Rosenberg, Tim Schlattmann, Wendy West; Showtime

Friday Night Lights, Written by Bridget Carpenter, Kerry Ehrin, Ron Fitzgerald, Etan Frankel, Monica Henderson, David Hudgins, Rolin Jones, Jason Katims, Patrick Massett, Derek Santos Olson, John Zinman; NBC

Mad Men, Written by Jonathan Abrahams, Lisa Albert, Keith Huff, Jonathan Igla, Andre Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, Brett Johnson, Janet Leahy, Erin Levy, Tracy McMillan, Dahvi Waller, Matthew Weiner; AMC

COMEDY SERIES

30 Rock, Written by Jack Burditt, Hannibal Buress, Kay Cannon, Robert Carlock, Tom Ceraulo, Vali Chandrasekaran, Tina Fey, Jon Haller, Steve Hely, Matt Hubbard, Dylan Morgan, Paula Pell, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Tracey Wigfield; NBC

Glee, Written by Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy; Fox

Modern Family, Written by Jerry Collins, Paul Corrigan, Alex Herschlag, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Joe Lawson, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Dan O’Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Ilana Wernick, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker; ABC

Nurse Jackie, Written by Liz Brixius, Rick Cleveland, Nancy Fichman, Liz Flahive, Jennifer Hoppe-House, Mark Hudis, Linda Wallem, Christine Zander; Showtime

The Office, Written by Jennifer Celotta, Daniel Chun, Greg Daniels, Lee Eisenberg, Brent Forrester, Amelie Gillette, Charlie Grandy, Steve Hely, Jonathan A. Hughes, Mindy Kaling, Carrie Kemper, Jason Kessler, Paul Lieberstein, Warren Lieberstein, B.J. Novak, Peter Ocko, Robert Padnick, Aaron Shure, Justin Spitzer, Gene Stupnitsky, Halsted Sullivan, Jon Vitti; NBC

NEW SERIES

Boardwalk Empire, Written by Meg Jackson, Lawrence Konner, Howard Korder, Steve Kornacki, Margaret Nagle, Tim Van Patten, Paul Simms, Terence Winter; HBO

Justified, Written by Dave Andron, Wendy Calhoun, Benjamin Cavell, Fred Golan, Gary Lennon, Benjamin Daniel Lobato, Chris Provenzano, Graham Yost; FX

Men of a Certain Age, Written by Bridget Bedard, Warren Hutcherson, Rick Muirragui, Jack Orman, Ray Romano, Mike Royce, Lew Schneider, Mark Stegemann; TNT

Treme, Written by Lolis Eric Elie, David Mills, Eric Overmyer, George Pelecanos, Tom Piazza, Davis Rogan, David Simon; HBO

The Walking Dead, Written by Frank Darabont; Charles H. Eglee, Robert Kirkman, Jack LoGiudice, Glen Mazzara; AMC

EPISODIC DRAMA – any length – one airing time

“Boom” (The Good Wife), Written by Ted Humphrey; CBS

“The Chrysanthemum and the Sword” (Mad Men), Written by Erin Levy; AMC

“The End” (Lost), Written by Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse; ABC

“Help Me” (House), Written by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner & Peter Blake; Fox



“I.F.T.” (Breaking Bad), Written by George Mastras; AMC

“I See You” (Breaking Bad), Written by Gennifer Hutchison; AMC

EPISODIC COMEDY – any length – one airing time

“Anna Howard Shaw Day” (30 Rock), Written by Matt Hubbard; NBC

“Earthquake” (Modern Family), Written by Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh; ABC

“Nightmayor” (The Sarah Silverman Program), Written by Dan Sterling; Comedy Central

“Starry Night” (Modern Family), Written by Danny Zuker; ABC

“When It Rains, It Pours” (30 Rock), Written by Robert Carlock; NBC

“Wuphf.com” (The Office), Written by Aaron Shure; NBC

LONG FORM – ORIGINAL – over one hour – one or two parts, one or two airing times

The Special Relationship, Written by Peter Morgan; HBO

You Don”t Know Jack, Written by Adam Mazer; HBO

LONG FORM – ADAPTATION – over one hour – one or two parts, one or two airing times

The Pacific, “Part Four,” Written by Robert Schenkkan and Graham Yost, Based in part on the books “Helmet for My Pillow” by Robert Leckie and “With The Old Breed” by Eugene B. Sledge with additional material from “Red Blood, Black Sand” by Chuck Tatum and “China Marine” by Eugene B. Sledge; HBO

The Pacific, “Part Eight,” Written by Robert Schenkkan and Michelle Ashford, Based in part on the books “Helmet for My Pillow” by Robert Leckie and “With The Old Breed” by Eugene B. Sledge with additional material from “Red Blood, Black Sand” by Chuck Tatum and “China Marine” by Eugene B. Sledge; HBO

The Pillars of the Earth, Written for television by John Pielmeier, Based on the book by Ken Follett; Starz

Temple Grandin, Teleplay by Christopher Monger and William Merritt Johnson, Based on the books “Emergence” by Temple Grandin and Margaret Scariano and “Thinking In Pictures” by Temple Grandin; HBO

ANIMATION – any length – one airing time

“Lrrreconcilable Ndndifferences” (Futurama), Written by Patric M. Verrone; Comedy Central

“Moe Letter Blues” (The Simpsons), Written by Stephanie Gillis; Fox

“O Brother, Where Bart Thou?” (The Simpsons), Written by Matt Selman; Fox

“The Prisoner of Brenda” (Futurama), Written by Ken Keeler; Comedy Central

“Treasure Hunt” (Back at the Barnyard), Written by Tom Sheppard; Nickelodeon

COMEDY / VARIETY – (INCLUDING TALK) SERIES

Penn & Teller: Bullshit!, Writers: Penn Jillette, Teller, Star Price, David Wechter, Michael Goudeau, Steve Melcher, Tom Kramer, Rich Nathanson; Showtime

Saturday Night Live, Head Writer: Seth Meyers; Writers: Doug Abeles, James Anderson, Alex Baze, Jillian Bell, Hannibal Buress, Jessica Conrad, James Downey, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Jessi Klein, Rob Klein, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Christine Nangle, Michael Patrick O”Brien, Paula Pell, Ryan Perez, Simon Rich, Marika Sawyer, Akiva Schaffer, John Solomon, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Jorma Taccone, Bryan Tucker; NBC

The Colbert Report, Writers: Barry Julien, Dan Guterman, Eric Drysdale, Frank Lesser, Glenn Eichler, Jay Katsir, Max Werner, Meredith Scardino, Michael Brumm, Opus Moreschi, Peter Gwinn, Rich Dahm, Rob Dubbin, Scott Sherman, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell; Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Writers: Rory Albanese, Kevin Bleyer, Richard Blomquist, Steve Bodow, Tim Carvell, Wyatt Cenac, Hallie Haglund, JR Havlan, Elliott Kalan, Josh Lieb, Sam Means, Jo Miller, John Oliver, Daniel Radosh, Jason Ross, Jon Stewart; Comedy Central

COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS



The Simpsons 20th Anniversary Special – In 3-D On Ice!, Written by Jeremy Chilnick, Morgan Spurlock; Fox

National Memorial Day Concert 2010, Written by Joan Meyerson; PBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Academy Awards, Written by Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Will Burke, Gary Greenberg, Sal Iacono, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonathan Kimmel, Jacob Lentz, Molly McNearney, Bryan Paulk, Rick Rosner; ABC

DAYTIME SERIALS

As the World Turns, Written by Susan Dansby, Lucky Gold, Janet Iacobuzio, Penelope Koechl, David Kreizman, Leah Laiman, David A. Levinson, Leslie Nipkow, Jean Passanante, Gordon Rayfield, David Smilow; CBS

General Hospital, Written by Meg Bennett, Nathan Fissell, David Goldschmid, Robert Guza, Jr., Karen Harris, Elizabeth Korte, Mary Sue Price, David F. Ryan, Tracey Thomson, Michele Val Jean, Susan Wald; ABC

One Life to Live, Written by Shelly Altman, Ron Carlivati, Anna Theresa Cascio, Aida Croal, Carolyn Culliton, Frederick Johnson, Elizabeth Page, Gordon Rayfield, Melissa Salmons, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Courtney Simon, Chris VanEtten; ABC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC & SPECIALS

“Happy Ha-Ha Holidays” (Imagination Movers), Written by Michael G. Stern, Randi Barnes, Rick Gitelson, Scott Gray; Disney Channel

“True Magic” (True Jackson, VP), Written by Andy Gordon; Nickelodeon

CHILDREN”S SCRIPT- LONG FORM OR SPECIAL

Avalon High, Teleplay by Julie Sherman Wolfe and Amy Talkington, Based on the novel by Meg Cabot; Disney Channel

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, Written by Art Brown, Douglas Sloan; Nickelodeon

DOCUMENTARY – CURRENT EVENTS

“College, Inc.” (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith, John Maggio; PBS

“Flying Cheap” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young; PBS

“The Card Game” (Frontline), Written by Lowell Bergman, Oriana Zill de Granados; PBS

“The Quake” (Frontline), Written by Martin Smith, Marcela Gaviria; PBS

“The Vaccine War” (Frontline), Written by Jon Palfreman; PBS

“The Warning” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk; PBS

DOCUMENTARY – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

Baseball: The Tenth Inning, “Episode 1,” Written by David McMahon, Lynn Novick, Ken Burns; PBS

Dolley Madison, Written by Ronald H. Blumer; PBS

“Hubble”s Amazing Rescue” (Nova), Written by Rushmore DeNooyer; PBS

“LBJ”s Path to War” (Bill Moyers Journal), Written by Bill Moyers, Michael Winship; PBS

“Riddles of the Sphinx” (Nova), Written by Gary Glassman; PBS

“Wyatt Earp” (American Experience), Written by Rob Rapley; PBS

NEWS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT

“Sunday Morning Almanac” (CBS Sunday Morning), Written by Thomas A. Harris; CBS News

“The Flash Crash” (CBS News), Written by R. Polly Leider; CBS News

NEWS – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Democracy for Sale” (Bill Moyers Journal), Written by Bill Moyers, Michael Winship; PBS

“Making the Band, Making the Difference” (Good Morning America), Written by Mary Pflum; ABC News

“Resurrecting Eden” (60 Minutes), Written by Jenny Dubin; CBS

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js