‘Boardwalk Empire’ season 4 trailer offers look at Jeffrey Wright and Ron Livingston

Some players are muscling in on “Boardwalk Empire’s” turf.

The HBO drama returns this fall with new episodes, and the season four teaser once again finds Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) with his hands full while negotiating the Prohibition-era underworld of Atlantic City and NYC where the ratatat sound of tap dancing stands in for machine gun fire. It also offers the first chilling look at newcomers Jeffrey Wright (“Quantum of Solace,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) and Ron Livingston (“Office Space,” “The Conjuring”).

The underrated Wright plays Harlem kingpin Valentin Narcisse, who offers the sage advice, “Only kings understand each other,” plus the foreboding rhetorical question, “What shall we do, Mr. Thompson? What shall we do?” Sounds like a showdown is brewing.

Meanwhile, Livingstone will play Roy Phillips, a well-to-do out-of-towner who cozies up to Gillian (Gretchen Mol). The actor has had plenty of HBO experience before, having appeared in “Band of Brothers” and a few episodes of “Sex and the City.”

Watch the trailer here:

The show also stars Kelly Macdonald, Michael Shannon and Michael Kenneth Williams.

“Boardwalk Empire” returns September 8 on HBO.



What do you think of the trailer?