Bob Dylan cancels Asian tour after Chinese officials ban his Beijing and Shanghai dates





Bob Dylan has canceled the remainder of his Asian tour after Chinese officials denied the legendary singer/songwriter permission to perform in Beijing and Shanghai.

According to U.K. paper, The Guardian, Dylan”s “counter culture” past, from, oh, let”s see, more than 40 years ago, made him a risky choice to play in China. Let’s face it, anyone who’s seen Dylan in concert knows he mumbles through the whole thing. Even if English is your native language, you can’t understand a word he’s saying. He could call for a total revolution and the whole audience would probably just go, “What? Did you understand what he just said?”

Promoter Jeffrey Wu told Hong Kong”s South China Morning Post that the Chinese officials remain skittish after Bjork made pro-Tibet comments during a concert in Shanghai in 2008.

Wu further commented that Dylan, who has been playing in Japan, cancelled his dates in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, following the Shanghai and Beijing ban. “The chance to play in China was the main attraction for him,” Wu said. “When that fell through everything else was called off.”