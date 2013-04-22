Bob Dylan, Wilco, My Morning Jacket combine for Americanarama Festival of Music

Bob Dyland and His Band, My Morning Jacket and Wilco have combined to tour together this summer, under the banner of the Americanarama Festival of Music. The tour will take the trio of bands — and promise of other toplining acts like Ryan Bingham and Richard Thomspon — all around North America (North Americanaramaca?) starting on June 26.

Pre-sales start on April 24, and general onsales later on this week. All dates are listed below, with their respective onsales. Jams start each day at 4pm.

Dylan also has other spring and summer tour dates listed on his website, with stops that have Dawes, the Wild Feathers and more opening up.

Here are the Americanarama tour dates:

26 Jun 2013 / West Palm Beach, FL / Cruzan Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

27 Jun 2013 / Tampa, FL / Live Nation Amphitheatre at Florida State Fairgrounds

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

29 Jun 2013 / Atlanta, GA / Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

30 Jun 2013 / Nashville, TN / The Lawn at Riverfront Park

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM CDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM CDT

02 Jul 2013 / Memphis, TN / Autozone Park

Pre-sale: Tues. 5/7 at 10AM CDT

On sale: Sat. 5/11 at 10AM CDT

05 Jul 2013 / Noblesville, IN / Klipsch Music Center

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

06 Jul 2013 / Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

07 Jul 2013 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

10 Jul 2013 / St. Paul, MN / Midway Stadium

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM CDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM CDT

11 Jul 2013 / Peoria, IL / Chiefs Stadium

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM CDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM CDT

12 Jul 2013 / Chicago, IL / Toyota Park

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM CDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM CDT

14 Jul 2013 / Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

15 Jul 2013 / Toronto, ON, CA / Molson Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT

18 Jul 2013 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake PAC

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

19 Jul 2013 / Bridgeport, CT / The Ball Park at Harbor Yard

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

20 Jul 2013 / Mansfield, MA / Comcast Center

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

21 Jul 2013 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga PAC

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT

23 Jul 2013 / Columbia, MD / Merriwether Post Pavilion

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT

24 Jul 2013 / Virginia Beach, VA / Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

26 Jul 2013 / Hoboken, NJ / Pier A Park

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

27 Jul 2013 / Wantagh, NY / Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT

28 Jul 2013 / Camden, NJ / Susquehanna Bank Center

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT

31 Jul 2013 / Englewood, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM MDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM MDT

01 Aug 2013 / Salt Lake City, UT / Usana Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM MDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM MDT

03 Aug 2013 / Irvine, CA / Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM PDT

On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM PDT

04 Aug 2013 / Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre

Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM PDT

On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM PDT