Bob Dylan, Wilco, My Morning Jacket combine for Americanarama Festival of Music

Bob Dyland and His Band, My Morning Jacket and Wilco have combined to tour together this summer, under the banner of the Americanarama Festival of Music. The tour will take the trio of bands — and promise of other toplining acts like Ryan Bingham and Richard Thomspon — all around North America (North Americanaramaca?) starting on June 26.
Pre-sales start on April 24, and general onsales later on this week. All dates are listed below, with their respective onsales. Jams start each day at 4pm.
Dylan also has other spring and summer tour dates listed on his website, with stops that have Dawes, the Wild Feathers and more opening up.
Here are the Americanarama tour dates:
26 Jun 2013 / West Palm Beach, FL / Cruzan Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
27 Jun 2013 / Tampa, FL / Live Nation Amphitheatre at Florida State Fairgrounds
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
29 Jun 2013 / Atlanta, GA / Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
30 Jun 2013 / Nashville, TN / The Lawn at Riverfront Park
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM CDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM CDT
02 Jul 2013 / Memphis, TN / Autozone Park
Pre-sale: Tues. 5/7 at 10AM CDT
On sale: Sat. 5/11 at 10AM CDT
05 Jul 2013 / Noblesville, IN / Klipsch Music Center
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
06 Jul 2013 / Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
07 Jul 2013 / Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
10 Jul 2013 / St. Paul, MN / Midway Stadium
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM CDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM CDT
11 Jul 2013 / Peoria, IL / Chiefs Stadium
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM CDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM CDT
12 Jul 2013 / Chicago, IL / Toyota Park
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM CDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM CDT
14 Jul 2013 / Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
15 Jul 2013 / Toronto, ON, CA / Molson Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT
18 Jul 2013 / Darien Center, NY / Darien Lake PAC
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
19 Jul 2013 / Bridgeport, CT / The Ball Park at Harbor Yard
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
20 Jul 2013 / Mansfield, MA / Comcast Center
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
21 Jul 2013 / Saratoga Springs, NY / Saratoga PAC
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT
23 Jul 2013 / Columbia, MD / Merriwether Post Pavilion
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Fri. 5/3 at 10AM EDT
24 Jul 2013 / Virginia Beach, VA / Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
26 Jul 2013 / Hoboken, NJ / Pier A Park
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
27 Jul 2013 / Wantagh, NY / Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM EDT
28 Jul 2013 / Camden, NJ / Susquehanna Bank Center
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM EDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM EDT
31 Jul 2013 / Englewood, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM MDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM MDT
01 Aug 2013 / Salt Lake City, UT / Usana Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM MDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM MDT
03 Aug 2013 / Irvine, CA / Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Weds. 4/24 at 10AM PDT
On sale: Sat. 4/27 at 10AM PDT
04 Aug 2013 / Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre
Pre-sale: Tues. 4/30 at 10AM PDT
On sale: Sat. 5/4 at 10AM PDT
Too bad it is at shoreline amiphitheater. Too bad. If it was at mountain view winery everyone can SEE the artist and hear them.
I just tried to purchase tickets to this concert as gift for a friend only to find out the “promoter” is not allowing phisycal tickets to be purchased?? REALLY!! and I have to be present to swipe my card!! Who are these people to dictate to me and controll how I use my purchase??