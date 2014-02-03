Bob Dylan’s Shame: 10 other iconic musicians who ‘sold out’ by doing TV commercials

#Willie Nelson #Dr. Dre
02.04.14 5 years ago 8 Comments

Let’s face it: if a filthy corporation offered you millions of dollars to star in a 30-second TV commercial, you’d probably sign on the dotted line too. Nevertheless, Bob Dylan’s uber-patriotic (and vaguely unnerving) Chrysler Super Bowl ad has left many of the music legend’s fans in a tizzy, nevermind the fact that he starred in a spot for Victoria’s Secret way back in 2004. He’s also far from the first musical icon to be accused of “selling out,” and as a refresher I’ve put together a list of ten others who previously sacrificed their “street cred” at the altar of the consumerist gods.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Willie Nelson#Dr. Dre
TAGSalice cooperbob dylanDAVID BOWIEDr. DreElla FitzgeraldEric ClaptonJOHN LYDONJOHNNY ROTTENMILES DAVISRingo Starrthe monkeesTina Turnerwillie nelson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP