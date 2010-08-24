Bob Dylan’s ‘The Witmark Demos’ blows in with 15 previously unheard songs

Some of Bob Dylan”s earliest works will come out Oct. 19. “The Witmark Demos: 1962-1964″ is the ninth volume of Columbia Records” ongoing “Bootleg Series.”

The 47 tracks on “The Witmark Demos” highlights a solo Dylan on piano, guitar and harmonica playing such now legendary songs as “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Blowin” in the Wind,” as well as 15 tunes that have never seen the light of day in any form, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Also coming Oct. 19 is “Bob Dylan-The Original Mono Recordings,” a reissuing of Dylan”s first eight studio albums in their mono mix. Titles includes his 1962 debut “Bob Dylan” and 1967″s “John Wesley Harding.”